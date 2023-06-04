Jane McDonald dazzles in glamorous gold gown at British Soap Awards

Jane McDonald delighted fans on Saturday evening as she took to the stage to host the British Soap Awards wearing a gleaming gold gown.

The 60-year-old presenter, who stepped in at the last minute to replace Phillip Schofield, looked spellbinding in a figure-skimming frock featuring an asymmetrical neckline, swathes of folded fabric and a floor-grazing hemline.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane had the Midas touch in her gleaming gown which she teamed with a pair of strappy gold heels, dramatic gold drop earrings and sleek gold bangles. She wore her brunette tresses in a bouffant hairdo and completed her red-carpet look with a touch of shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and a glossy pink lip.

Earlier in the night, the Cruising With Jane star commanded attention in a sumptuous, burgundy-hued velvet dress. Dressed up to the nines, Jane turned heads as she posed for a plethora of glamorous snapshots.

© Shutterstock Jane wowed in gold

Much like her gold gown, Jane's velvet number accentuated her hourglass figure – and wow did she look amazing. For a touch of added sparkle, the TV star traded her golden ear candy for a pair of twinkling diamond earrings. Sublime!

Jane was announced as Phillip's replacement on Thursday. At the time, she penned a statement which read: "Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!"

© Getty The presenter turned heads in red velvet

Taking to Twitter, she added: "I'm so excited to be this year's host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX."

Phillip, a long-time host of the show, stepped down from his ITV presenting role after he admitted to an affair with a younger male colleague whilst at This Morning.

© Getty Phillip left This Morning on 20 May

The 61-year-old presenter, who co-hosted the daytime show with Holly Willoughby, left the programme on 20 May before later issuing the following statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

MORE: Is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning following Phillip Schofield drama - and when?



"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over," he said of the liaison.

© Getty Phil used to present alongside Holly Willoughby

He went on to explain that he had lied about the relationship to everyone, "including to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.