Jane McDonald forced to bid goodbye to £1 million Yorkshire bungalow – and hinted at plans in 2024

Jane McDonald is preparing for a major move as she waves goodbye to her beloved hometown of Wakefield, with the star putting her £1 million bungalow on the market.

Although the move might have seemed to have come out of the blue, Jane had previously hinted to HELLO! that she had intended to "downsize" in the near future. When asked about the prospect during an exclusive interview, the singer said: "I wouldn't mind downsizing. I think the older you get, the less you think you need and I've certainly got to that stage in my life."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane will soon wave goodbye to her hometown

She also hinted at where her future may lie with The Times, sharing: "I had everything done and it's gorgeous, but now it's far too big. All I do is clean. I'll probably downsize. The sea is calling."

Thankfully for the star, there is plenty of sea in her home county, with towns and cities close to the beach including Scarborough and Bridlington.

© Getty Images Jane hinted at her plans last year with HELLO!

In her latest memoir, Let the Light In, Jane wrote of her love of the Yorkshire coast, penning: "I've always been drawn to the sea, ever since I was a little girl, and we went to the beaches at Bridlington, Scarborough and Filey – the east coast was as far as Dad's old van could get!

"Mum once told me that the very first time I saw the sea as a small child my face lit up and I gave it a round of applause."

© Channel 5 Jane had family holidays along the Yorkshire coast

She added: "It would be bliss to have a bolthole by the sea, where I could spend my downtime, look out of the window and give the sea a clap whenever I wanted to."

Love of Wakefield

Jane often calls the Yorkshire city 'Wakey', and she had her love for the settlement on full display earlier this week when she opened a new diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

Jane's late fiancé, Eddie Rothe, died at Wakefield Hospice in 2021, which is close to the hospital.

© Instagram Jane opened up a new diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital this week

In her caption, she said: "I had a wonderful day opening the MRI diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital. Felt very proud and humbled to be amongst the people who made this happen. Congratulations to you all."

Fans were quick to react to Jane's incredible news, as one enthused: "Deserve a Damehood," and a second added: "Lady Mayoress McDonald. Icon!" A third posted: "Queen Jane always."