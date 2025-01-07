Hugh Jackman's mammoth pool terrace at $12m beach house for hosting girlfriend and kids

Hugh Jackman recently got back from spending some quality time with his loved ones in his homeland.

The Greatest Showman actor, 56, is fortunate to own multiple homes in coveted locations in the States and Australia but he chose to spend the holidays in his native country, specifically at his luxury penthouse in sunny Sydney, close to Bondi Beach.

Hugh bought the property back in 2015 when he was still married to his wife, Deborah Lee Furness, for a cool $12 million.

While the couple are no longer together, having split in 2023, Hugh has kept the home as his base for when he's Down Under with new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Hugh's Sydney bachelor pad where he hosts girlfriend Sutton

The star occasionally gives fans a glimpse inside his property portfolio on his Instagram page.

Most recently, he shared a photo of a stunning pool terrace, likely at the private apartment complex where his penthouse is located, where he was clearly loving Australia's summer.

"Gotta love December in Oz," he wrote just before the new year arrived, alongside a selfie he took while enjoying a dip in the enormous pool, no doubt cooling off from the blazing Sydney sun.

Behind Hugh, the crystal blue water of the pool could be seen as well as a large inflatable Lilo in the background.

The pool area also evidently has sun loungers dotted around for residents to enjoy some sunbathing. There's also plenty of privacy in the exclusive area thanks to the high trees surrounding the terrace.

Around the time he shared the photo, Hugh was also pictured out with his children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 18, as they trio stepped out for breakfast in Sydney.

He also shared some snaps of his time in Syndey as he took a boat ride with a friend and shared a video from the beautiful seafront to ring in 2025.

Hugh and Sutton's romance confirmed

Meanwhile, Hugh is back in the States where he was recently pictured with his girlfriend, Sutton Foster as it was confirmed that the pair are officially an item.

The former co-stars were pictured in Santa Monica, California, this week while enjoying a relaxing dinner. Sutton, 49, who split from her husband Ted Griffin in October, was dressed in a tan trench coach for the outing.

Arriving hand in hand, the duo, who both starred in the Broadway production of The Music Man in 2022, looked like they were thoroughly enjoying each other's company, sharing laughter and conversation throughout the evening.