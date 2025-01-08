Hugh Jackman breaks silence after going public with new girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has spoken out for the first time since he was spotted with his new girlfriend Sutton Foster on Monday, following months of speculation that the pair were dating.

The 56-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, just days after he announced his new relationship status by walking hand-in-hand with Sutton in Los Angeles.

Hugh re-shared a post from Wendy Jacobson, who served as the executive producer of his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which smashed box-office records and became one of the highest-grossing films in history.

The re-shared posts included confirmation of a slew of award nominations that the film had received, including a nom for Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Decor/Design at the CAS Awards and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the upcoming SAG Awards.

While he has not publicly commented on his new relationship with his The Music Man co-star, it's clear that Hugh is smitten.

The couple worked together on the hit Broadway show from December 2021 until January 2023.

© Getty Images The pair met on the Broadway show The Music Man

He supported Sutton during her final week of shows for Once Upon a Mattress in January, just days before he was spotted hand-in-hand with the mother of one.

This comes over a year after he split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in a move that shocked the world.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair announced in September 2023.

© Laurent KOFFEL Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their split in September 2023

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they finished.

An interview with Deborra-Lee has resurfaced since Hugh and Sutton went public with their romance, with the 69-year-old opening up to People about helping her husband prepare for the Broadway revival.

© Getty Images The couple were married for 27 years before calling it quits

"Yeah, we do everything together," she said when asked if she helped Hugh to learn his lines. "I didn't do the tap dancing," she quipped.

Deborra-Lee revealed she knew the lines so well that she could replace Sutton Foster "in a pinch".

"You'd have to push me onto the stage," she joked. "It would be terrifying, but in a pinch."

© FilmMagic Hugh and Sutton sparked romance speculation when she split from her husband of 10 years in October

A year after the Aussie natives split, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of almost ten years, further fuelling speculation that she was dating her Broadway co-star.

The Younger actress gushed about Hugh back in 2022, revealing just how close they became while starring in the show.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him," she told Vogue.

"And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."