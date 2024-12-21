Taylor Swift rocks Christmas chic with Travis Kelce following major celebration

Taylor Swift joined boyfriend Travis Kelce at his December 21 NFL game and looked ready to rock around the Christmas tree.

The superstar rocked Christmas chic in a large bright red winter coat by Charlotte Simone featuring fur detailing around the hem.

The $512 Lulu Faux Fur Coat was paired with Sheertex Argyle Classic Semi-Opaque Tights, Manalo Blahnik knee-high boots,($1,595,) a burgundy leather handbag and a faux fur bucket hat.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Taylor rocked a red faux fur jacket and hat

The 35-year-old, who recently celebrated her birthday with a surprise party hosted by Travis, wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders, and was joined by her mom Andrea and dad Scott as they made their way into Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs played the Houston Texans.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Taylor wore a $512 coat by Charlotte Simone

Hours before her appearance, Kansas City non-profit Operation Breakthrough revealed that the singer had donated $250,000.

The organization "provides a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education".

"Thank you Taylor Swift for making our holiday season shine even brighter! Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families," they revealed on social media, alongside an adorable video of children thanking the singer.

Taylor is known for her acts of kindness; HELLO! named her on our 2024 Kind List, and shared the story of how she made a life changing $15,500 donation to one struggling family.

Taylor has given away millions of her fortune; in 2013 she opened the Taylor Swift Education Center in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, donating $4m to the museum so that children can explore the culture of country music through workshops, installations and interactive classrooms there.

© Getty Images Taylor paired her look with a bucket hat and knee-high boots

She has also famously covered tuition fees for struggling college students, and even once bought one fan a house, and the past year has seen her donate considerable sums of money to food banks in each of the cities her Eras Tour visited.

During appearances at Arrowhead Stadium she has also handed out $100 tips for staff, and has been seen helping the cleaning crews tidy up the suites. Her arrival on December 21 comes as she has spent the last few weeks in Kansas City, settling into life with Travis.

Taylor enjoyed her surprise 35th party

Their romance blossomed in summer 2023 when she was touring and they have only had short moments here and there to spend quality one-on-one time together.

For her 35th birthday he organized a surprise party, attended by her friends and family including Haim and Brittany Mahomes, and which saw all guests wear their favorite look from the Eras Tour.

Travis wore a tuxedo, to mimic his one-off appearance on stage in July 2024 in London Wembley, while Brittany wore a "Karma" inspired jacket.