Jeremy Allen White's Bruce Springsteen biopic explained: from transformation to vocal training

Jeremy Allen White is taking on the mammoth role of portraying music legend Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, which follows the young singer making his 1982 album Nebraska.

Production of the film is officially underway, with director Scott Cooper saying he deeply resonates with the album's "raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience" which he hopes to recreate on the big screen with the help of writer Warren Zanes' "compelling narrative of Bruce's life".

So, what can fans expect from the upcoming movie? Here's all we know…

What is Deliver Me From Nowhere about?

The film follows a young Bruce while making his hit 1982 album Nebraska, which pre-dated his 1984 hit album, Born In The USA, and came after his breakthrough record, Born To Run, in 1975.

Speaking about the highly-anticipated movie, director Scott said beginning production is "an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey".

© Aaron Rapoport The biopic follows a young Bruce Springsteen

He also said that Bruce's Nebraska album "profoundly shaped my artistic vision" and hopes to bring his story to the screen with "authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience".

© Getty The film chronicles the musician making his 1982 album Nebraska

"It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon (Landau) as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey," he added.

Filming for Deliver Me From Nowhere will take place primarily in New Jersey, Bruce's birthplace, and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles.

The casting of Jeremy Allen White

Bruce opened up about the casting of Jeremy, 33, in a recent interview, telling The Telegraph he was "the right guy" for the part. "I only had to see him on The Bear, and I knew he was the right guy, because he had that interior life, but he also had a little swagger," said the 75-year-old.

© Tommaso Boddi Bruce said Jeremy was "the right guy" for the role

Meanwhile, Bruce's longtime manager Jon Landau said Jeremy was "just perfect" and praised the "great" casting. "[Director] Scott [Cooper] said to me at the beginning," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We get the right cast, and we'll tell this story right,' and he got the right cast."

WATCH: Jeremy Allen White stars in The Bear

Jeremy's transformation into The Boss

Fans might be used to seeing Jeremy as the rugged and tattoo-covered Carmy Berzatto in Disney +'s kitchen drama, The Bear – but the star looks the double of young Springsteen in a first look at the upcoming biopic.

In the photo, Jeremy is pictured in a US-flag-inspired red, white and blue flannel shirt and leather jacket, while sporting The Boss's signature curly locks.

© Walt Disney Studios / 20th Century Studios Jeremy is the double of Bruce in a first look at the biopic

Fans were astonished by the transformation and commented on Jeremy's look on social media. One person penned: "Wow, Jeremy Allen White looks incredible as Bruce Springsteen!" while another said they were "blown away".

Meet the cast

Starring alongside Jeremy in the film are Succession star Jeremy Strong, who will play Bruce's long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau, and Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham as the singer's father Douglas Springsteen.

© HBO Succession star Jeremy Strong will play Bruce's manager Jon Landau

Other cast members include Jersey Boys actor Johnny Cannizzaro as Springsteen backing group The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt, Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Mothering Sunday star Odessa Young as love interest Faye.

© Kevin Baker Stephen Graham will play the singer's father Douglas Springsteen

Will Jeremy sing in the film?

Earlier this year, Jeremy shared his plans to sing in the film and revealed he was training vocally for the role. "I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars," he told GQ in August. "I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing."

© Arnold Jerocki Jeremy has been training "vocally and musically" for the role

The Shameless star added that he's been looking at old footage of The Boss to help him prepare for the part. "It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice," he said. "That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing."

Bruce also addressed whether Jeremy would be singing during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "This is not easy to do because you can't do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," he said. "It's difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good."