Jeremy Allen White's 'difficult' custody battle with ex-wife Addison Timlin and two children

Jeremy Allen White is one actor people can't stop talking about right now thanks to his winning streak this awards season. The star, who rose to fame at Lip Gallagher in cult comedy Shameless, has managed to bag a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award and a Primetime Emmy for his role as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in The Bear.

But away from a booked and busy acting schedule – not to mention a viral Calkin Klein campaign – Jeremy's personal life has faced more difficult times and his divorce from his ex-wife, Addison Timlin has come under the spotlight…

Who is Jeremy Allen White's ex-wife, Addison Timlin?

Like her ex-husband, Addison Timlin is an actor and began her career by appearing on television shows such as Californication and Cashmere Mafia. She's also done film work and has credits in the titles That Awkward Moment and Afterschool. While working on the latter movie in 2008, she met Jeremy and the two became friends instantly.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2023 shortly before their divorce

However, Addison later told Harper's Bazaar in 2013 that she and the fellow TV star had struck a romantic relationship. "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

The actors, both 32, had been in each other's lives for ten years by the time they welcomed their first daughter, Ezer Billie White. In October 2018, Addison shared the happy news on social media: "Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter."

Two years later, the pair became parents for the second time when they welcomed their daughter Dolores Wild White. "Just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her," the proud mom wrote on social media in December 2020.

But before they welcomed Dolores, the couple decided to tie the knot. Jeremy and Addison got engaged in April 2019 and in the fall of that year, they married at the Beverly Hills Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Why did the stars separate?

There's not been an official reason provided publicly giving the reasons for Jeremy and Addison's split, however, reports stated that Jeremy's filming in Chicago for The Bear put a strain on their relationship.

Addison filed for divorce from her husband in May 2023 after three years of marriage. It was then reported that the couple had separated in late 2022. Shortly after she filed for divorce, the actress posted a photo on Instagram discussing life as a "single mom" in relation to Mother's Day. The post read: "Co-parenting is not how I pictured it. It is so [expletive] hard.

© Gregg DeGuire Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

"It's not the natural order of things. It can be so exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'Don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful."

It's clear that both parties had been finding the separation difficult, with Jeremy admitting that he had felt "blindsided" by the co-parenting Instagram post.

PEOPLE reported in July 2023 that the pair had been spotted hugging at their eldest daughter's soccer game, suggesting a reconciliation was on the cards. However, this proved not to be the case and they later stated that they are still separated but are getting along for their two children.

In November, the award-winning actor gave an interview with British GQ in which he described his year as "a lot of high highs, a lot terribly low lows."

© Instagram Jeremy Allen White and Addison share two daughters

He explained: "With everything going on in my personal life, I thought, 'OK, let's just pump the brakes in general, and maybe you don't work for a while,'" he explained to the outlet.

"I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down."

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's 'difficult' custody battle

Four months after the divorce was filed, the former couple began implementing changes as part of their joint custody battle. It was reported by Us Weekly that the Shameless actor agreed to undergo alcohol testing five times a week as part of his joint custody agreement.

© ROBYN BECK Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024

According to documents obtained by the publication, Jeremy and Addison agreed that sharing custody was their joint goal and that the actor would be tested multiple times a week while caring for their two daughters.

in addition to the testing, according to the legal papers, Jeremy also agreed to attend individual therapy and at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week as part of their joint custody agreement.