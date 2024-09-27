All we know about The Bear's Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White after they were pictured kissing

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White surprised fans this past week when he was spotted kissing his co-star – and on-screen girlfriend – Molly Gordon in Los Angeles.

Jeremy, 33, had been dating Rosalia since 2023, but was absent from her Paris birthday celebrations, and days later was spotted embracing Molly as they kissed goodbye in front of a car. The two have yet to speak out about their blossoming romance, but TMZ – who first published the pictures – reported that they were not shooting the upcoming fourth season and there were no cameras set up.

© FX Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon in The Bear

Jeremy, who stars as Carmy in the FX series, and Molly, 28 have been friends for a few years and have both spoken passionately about working with each other.

Molly, who plays Claire – Carmy's childhood friend –once said that "Jeremy is such an open and such a kind and curious actor" and thanked him for beginning her "into the fold in such a great way because I was definitely nervous to be a part of something that already had this crew".

Speaking to Awards Radar, she also called Jeremy a "genuinely good person," and revealed that their acting styles are "opposite": "It was an opposites attract moment."

© Steve Granitz The cast of The Bear pose with their Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award at the 2024 SAG Awards

Claire and Carmy's relationship on-screen was at the forefront of The Bear's season two, but after a heartbreaking season two finale, she was rarely seen in season three, aside from various montage sequences and a scene where Neil (Matty Matheson) and Ted Fak (Ricky Staffieri) ambush her at work to tell her Carmy still loves her.

"I also think Molly does such an amazing job,' Jeremy said of working with Molly in 2023.

"She’s so disarming and funny and charming."

© FX Molly Gordon as Claire in The Bear

In February 2024, the pair posed for pictures together at the SAG Awards where Molly wrapped her arms around Calvin Klein model Jeremy as the cast celebrated their wins.

Jeremy had been dating Rosalia, and the pair were last pictured together on July 14 when she supported him at a pop up for the release of The Bear season three. They also both attended the Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, but were not pictured together.

Jeremy was previously married to actress Addison Timlin; he filed for divorce in May 2023 after 15 years together. The former couple share daughters Ezer, five, and three-year-old Dolores.