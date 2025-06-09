Taylor Swift's 'fear for safety' revealed in shocking update

Taylor Swift has filed a restraining order against a man named Brian Jason Wagner in a shocking update for the megastar.

As per TMZ, the Grammy winner claimed that the 45-year-old had been stalking her for at least a year, and had shown up at her property on five occasions attempting to speak to her. In one event, he allegedly arrived with a bottle in hand, which "could have been used as a weapon" according to the filing.

Safety concern

The singer filed a restraining order against Brian

Brian, who was formerly incarcerated and reportedly sent Taylor letters while behind bars, also lied to the Department of Motor Vehicles to change the address on his license to hers. He also allegedly claimed that Taylor gave birth to his child, which she denied as "untrue and disconnected from reality".

"I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and have never met or communicated with him," the 35-year-old said in the request. "There is absolutely no legitimate reason for him to be attempting to contact me or my staff, to approach my home, or to make representations that he lives there."

Taylor added that she had never shared her address publicly, and Brian's presence at her home made her fearful of his potential actions.

She shared that Brian's actions made her fear for her safety

"The fact that Mr Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family," she claimed.

"The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr Wagner's inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm."

Taylor's restraining order will serve as a temporary order until a hearing on June 30. Brian must remain at least 100 yards from the "Cruel Summer" singer, her home, her workplace and her car at all times.

Reclaiming her voice

The 35-year-old announced that she had bought back her masters

This comes just days after Taylor announced that she had ended the ongoing saga surrounding the ownership of her masters, which had been bought by Scooter Braun in 2019.

Her previous record label, Big Machine, sold the rights to Scooter, who in turn sold them to investment firm Shamrock Capital. She bought the rights back for approximately $360 million in May and shared a touching message of joy on social media after a six-year fight for her voice.

"I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. As a flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news," Taylor wrote.

Scooter Braun bought Taylor's masters in 2019 from Scott Borchetta

"I almost stopped thinking it could happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that's all in the past now."

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening," she continued. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made…now belongs...to me."

Taylor had re-recorded several of her albums as a way to reclaim her music, including her smash-hit records 1989 and Fearless.

