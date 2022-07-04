Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee shares touching tribute to them on anniversary The couple are parents to Aimee, Jack and Kelly Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne marked 40 years of marriage on Monday - which also happened to be the Fourth of July.

The famous couple were met with a mass of public messages from their fans on the special milestone day, along with their firstborn Aimee, who is notoriously private.

Taking to Instagram, the talented singer shared an unseen picture of her parents kissing, alongside the caption: "Joyeux anniversaire papa et maman."

VIDEO: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

Sharon paid tribute to her husband in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram too, alongside a picture of them hand-in-hand dressed in all-black outfits.

She wrote: "2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x [photo credit] @shelbyduncan."

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee paid tribute to her parents

Ozzy, meanwhile, shared a throwback picture of them from their wedding day on his account, along with the caption: "40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love."

It's been an eventful time for the famous couple, most recently with Ozzy having a life-altering operation last month.

The singer's surgery involved removing and realigning pins in his neck and back. He spoke out afterwards, telling fans on social media: "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

Sharon and Ozzy are doting parents to three children

Sharon - who has been working in the UK on talk show, The Talk, flew back to be by her husband's side during the procedure.

In April after just arriving in the UK to start her new job, Sharon rushed back to the States again to be with Ozzy after he contracted Covid. The star herself then tested positive for the virus, as did her daughter Kelly Osbourne - who is expecting her first child.

Aimee is notoriously private

The TV host and her family faced more upsetting news when in May daughter Aimee narrowly escaped a fire in her recording studio in LA. Luckily, there is also a lot for Sharon and her family to look forward to.

Jack Osbourne is expecting his fourth child with his fiancée Aree Gearhart, while Kelly is expecting her first child with partner Sid Wilson.

