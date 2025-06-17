Romeo Beckham confuses with cryptic post - as ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn drama

Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull has seemingly broken her silence on the ongoing Beckham 'family feud', claiming that she never dated Brooklyn in her teenage years.

In a message shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, the DJ explained that while she'd avoided speaking out on the matter for a while, there came a point when she felt obliged to address the situation so that she could "move on."

Addressing her followers, she penned: "I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on.

"I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question."

© Instagram Kim Turnbull broke her silence in a lengthy message

Kim continued: "Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation [and] set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

© Shutterstock Rome Beckham and Kim Turnbull were first linked in November 2024

While she didn't name any names, Kim's message appeared to be in reference to Brooklyn. Earlier this year, there had been whisperings that the pair previously dated, and that Kim's subsequent relationship with Romeo had been a point of contention within the Beckham household, particularly between Romeo and Brooklyn.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola live across the pond

This isn't the first time that their speculated romance has been addressed in the public eye. Cruz, 20, dismissed the dating rumours back in April, writing "Brooklyn and Kim never dated" in the comments section of Romeo's holiday snaps with Kim.

Romeo's cryptic post

Hours after Kim broke her silence on social media, her ex-Romeo also shared a post in which he appeared to weigh in on the drama. Alongside a still from a black-and-white Audrey Hepburn film with the words "What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency", Romeo wrote: "Be nice to people and don't tell unnecessary lies", followed by the kissing emoji.

© Instgram Romeo Beckham shared a cryptic message on social media

HELLO! has reached out to Romeo's representative for comment.

Beckham 'feud' latest

Earlier this week, Brooklyn further added to speculation of a feud when he failed to acknowledge his father David in the wake of his knighthood. While fashion designer Victoria and sons Cruz and Romeo were quick to pen messages of congratulations, Brooklyn didn't share a public message of support.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn is reporting 'feuding' with his parents David and Victoria

It was a similar situation on Father's Day, with Brooklyn remaining silent as his family shared sweet tributes on Instagram. In his tribute, former England captain David posted a throwback image of himself laughing and drinking wine with Brooklyn.

"Love you [white heart emoji]" he noted in a caption, before tagging his eldest son.

Rumours of growing tensions first emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn and Transformers actress Nicola missed a string of key family events including Victoria's fashion show and David's birthday celebrations.