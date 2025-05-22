Megan Fox addresses 'unplanned' pregnancy in social media return

Megan Fox made a rare comment about her pregnancy when she made a brief return to social media on Thursday.

The 39-year-old actress has wiped all the posts from her Instagram grid, but she shared a clip to her Stories in which she addressed her fourth pregnancy.

Megaa, who is mom to kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, welcomed a daughter in March with Machine Gun Kelly.

Posting a video of her doing promo for her latest role in the Prime Video series Overcompensating, Megan revealed that the pregnancy was "unplanned".

Unplanned pregnancy

© Instagram Megan revealed her fourth pregnancy was unplanned

"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she wrote.

"Please stop listening to the patriarchy," she continued. "Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don't let them rob you of your power. Anyway … watch @overcompensating."

The post is Megan's first since she and Machine Gun Kelly announced the arrival of their daughter in March.

© Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly and Megan welcomed their daughter in March 2025

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25," the rapper captioned a sweet video of the newborn clutching onto her dad's finger.

In April, MGK was forced to set the record straight after rumors started flying about that he and Megan had named their daughter, Celestial Seed.

"Wait guys, her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready" the musician wrote, putting an end to the internet frenzy about her unusual moniker.

© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have not named their daughter Celestial Seed

The clarification came after MGK referred to their daughter as "our little celestial seed" in the birth announcement.

Megan has yet to make an official statement about the birth, but it seems the couple, who are said to be co-parenting, are keeping this special moment private for now.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, first announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in November, yet reportedly called off their romance that same month.

© Instagram Megan announced her pregnancy in November 2024

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," read Megan's pregnancy announcement, referring to lyrics from Machine Gun Kelly's song "Last November" about a miscarriage they had experienced.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," the actress said of her miscarriage on Good Morning America in November 2023.

"I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart… trying to navigate, 'What does this mean' and 'Why did this happen?'"

© Getty Images Megan is now a mom of four

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan spoke of her decision to keep her relationship much more private after announcing her pregnancy.

"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," she explained.

"I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."