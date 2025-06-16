Audrey McGraw in tears as she admits: 'I can't believe this is happening'

Audrey McGraw was overcome with emotion over the weekend when she shared an Instagram message with fans.

The up and coming musician and daughter of famed country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, explained she'd been left in tears while out walking in London.

Audrey wrote: "Currently crying on my walk listening to @brandicarlile," before adding: "I can't freakin believe this is happening."

© Instagram Audrey is thrilled to be joining Brandi Carlisle on tour

However, she quickly let fans know that the tears were of joy as the post came days ahead of Audrey joining Brandi on her The Lost Time Tour.

"If you see me crying on the streets of London, I'm more than okay!!!!," she reassured her followers. "I swear!!!!"

It's huge news for Audrey who will be a support act for Brandi as she performs across the UK and Europe with the first date on June 20 in London.

© Getty Images Audrey is very close to her parents

While Audrey is stepping further into the limelight, her superstar mom has retreated in recent months to enjoy a quiet life at home in Tennessee.

But Faith made a rare public appearance recently when she attended the 2025 CMA Fest Nightly Concerts in Nashville.

© Getty Images Rita Wilson, Audrey McGraw and Faith Hill at CMA Fest

She looked radiant in salmon-colored corduroy pants with a graphic tee, black quilted leather jacket, and an off-white cowboy hat sporting a gold chain.

Faith was pictured alongside Audrey and other performers on the night.

Before that, Faith's last public appearance was in November 2024 at the opening night of her oldest daughter Gracie's off-Broadway debut Babe.

© Jason Kempin Faith and Tim with Audrey and Maggie

She and Tim share three daughters, Audrey, Gracie and Maggie, and they're incredibly proud of all of their accomplishments.

Faith has been happily married to Tim since 1996.

"She's one of the coolest chicks in the world, she really is," he told fellow country star Tracy Lawrence on his podcast, TL's Road House.

© John Shearer They're also parents to Gracie who is a Broadway star

"Besides being beautiful and talented and a great mom, she's just a really solid Mississippi girl. I love her. I got lucky."

"I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun!

"She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman," he added, referring again to Faith's kindness. "Not only beautiful and talented but just a good, good person."