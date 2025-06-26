Brooklyn Beckham shares rare public message to family member amid feud rumors

It appears that Brooklyn Beckham may be reaching out to one member of the Beckham family amid an apparent feud.

The eldest Beckham child, who is rumoured to be feuding with his family, has uploaded a sweet snap of himself and his grandmother, Sandra Beckham, for her birthday.

Since his silence during both of his parents' birthdays, Father's Day, and his father's recent knighthood announcement, Brooklyn has not publicly posted about his close-knit family. Despite this, it appears he's extended an olive branch to his grandmother with a celebratory Instagram post.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham has posted a snap for his grandmother's birthday

"Happy birthday Nanny xx Love you so much," Brooklyn wrote on a picture of himself and his grandmother. Since the alleged rift has intensified, Brooklyn has mostly stayed quiet on social media, posting snaps of his projects or pictures of his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham also took to Instagram to share sweet messages for Sandra's birthday. Wearing a fitted white dress and an elegant black jacket, Victoria posted a snap of herself alongside David, Romeo Beckham, and Sandra.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham also shared a sweet family snap for Sandra's birthday

"We love you so much!" she wrote under the photo. "Can't wait to celebrate you!"

Meanwhile, David shared a carousel of snaps of his mum over the years. He wrote, "Happy birthday mum. We love you so much. I hope you have the best day. Thank you for always being there for us all. Love you x."

© Instagram David shared throwback snaps of himself and his mum for her birthday

The feud was initially thought to have kicked off back in September 2022 when Brooklyn was planning his wedding with his then-fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

Although the rumours died down, speculation of a rift was once again ignited just last month when Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, her birthday celebrations, and David's milestone 50th birthday.

© Instagram Brooklyn recently paid tribute to his father-in-law

Brooklyn was also silent on social media during Father's Day, but just days later, he took to Instagram to wish his father-in-law a happy birthday. He posted a picture of himself, Nicola, and his father-in-law on his Instagram Stories.

In his caption, he penned: "Happy birthday Nelson x we love you," followed by a red heart emoji.