Why was Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' wedding? Here's the real reason

While Sydney Sweeney was amongst the many celebrities invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, her attendance was one of most the talked about. Fans couldn't help but ask, what did 27-year-old Sydney have in common with Jeff, 61, and Lauren, 55.

One TikTok posted by user Lulu Jovovich argued Sydney was there because Jeff's sons – especially Preston, 25, are around her age. The TikTok has been viewed 5.8 million times and liked by over 400,000 users.

But while the internet speculated wildly, now that the wedding celebrations have calmed down, Sydney's attendance to the affair is a bit clearer.

© GC Images Sydney stepping onto a water taxi in Venice

According to Page Six, Sydney may be starring in a film for Jeff's Amazon MGM Studios soon. While the project has yet to be confirmed, Sydney is set to star in an upcoming film adaption of the video game Split Fiction, directed by Wicked's Jon M. Chu.

Unlike many of the celebrities in attendance, Sydney remained quiet about the wedding.

Who else went to Lauren and Jeff's wedding?

The affair was star studded, much to the internet's dismay. Former Fox News correspondent, Megyn Kelly said on an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show: "If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez's colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that's normal. That's what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends."

© Getty Images Karlie Kloss and Sydney walking through Venice

Aside from Sydney, the guest list included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. All, except for Kendall, posted several photos to their Instagrams about the wedding.

"Thank you @jeffbezos and @laurensanchezbezos for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!" Kris shared to her 51.7 million followers.

Orlando Bloom, fresh off his split from Katy Perry, was also in attendance. Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, who traveled to space with Lauren, celebrated the couple in Venice.

© @sydneysweeney Syndey and Amélie hanging out

The abundance of A-listers was hard to ignore. Charlize Theron commented on the guest list at the fifth annual block party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, saying: "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

What's Sydney up to

Sydney seems unbothered by the chatter around her involvement in Jeff and Lauren's celebrations. After breaking up with fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in May, she told The Times: "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

And proving that sentiment, yesterday she posted a series of photos to Instagram with friend and model, Amélie Tremblay.

© FilmMagic Sydney and Julianne Moore at the "Echo Valley" premiere

Professionally, Sydney's film Echo Valley with Julianne Moore premiered on Apple TV on June 13. Watch the trailer below. Aside from that, she hasn't appeared in anything this year. Her latest films were Immaculate and Madame Web.