Kourtney Kardashian's 'enchanting' summer away from Reign, Mason and Penelope Disick

Last week saw Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, attend Jeff Bezos' wedding in Italy.

The only member of the family not to attend the lavish wedding was Kourtney Kardashian. While it's not unusual for Kourtney to eschew family occasions, preferring to spend time with her husband, Travis Barker, this summer is different in one major way.

Kourtney's quiet summer

Kourtney usually spends the summer travelling with her four children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, as well as her and Travis' baby, Rocky.

However, this summer, Kourtney's three older children appear to have stayed in the States with their dad, with Scott sharing photos of his Fourth of July celebrations with Reign, plus snaps of the youngster having his hair cut.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis travelled to the UK, with Travis taking to the stage at rock band Black Sabbath's final gig, forming a supergroup with other music icons including Ronnie Wood and Steven Tyler.

Following the historic music moment in Birmingham, Kourtney and Travis fled the Midlands city, heading straight to the Cotswolds, with the mother-of-four sharing photos she labelled "enchanting" from the tiny village of Bibury.

© Instagram Kourtney shared photos from her Cotswolds break

Travis and Kourtney's quiet break

Bibury is among the most picturesque villages in England, with a charming street of cottages the backdrop for Kourtney's quaint photos.

The sleepy village is home to a couple of pubs, a hotel and a coffee shop, as well as a trout farm.

Perfect for escaping from it all, Bibury is home to endless walks and breathtaking scenery – and is less than an hour from Soho Farmhouse, where Kourtney and Travis have been known to stay in the past, spending time there last summer. Watch the video below for an insight into their idyllic stay...

WATCH: Kourtney's English countryside retreat with Travis

As usual, the couple has baby Rocky in tow, with Kourtney sharing a photo of herself drinking lemon and hot water, with one of his toys in the corner.

Though she is certainly enjoying her romantic countryside break, we suspect Kourtney is equally looking forward to getting back to her older children, with Penelope's 13th birthday falling on Tuesday. Kourtney normally makes a big fuss of her daughter on her special day, and we suspect this year will be no different.

© Instagram Penelope turns 13 this week

Changing dynamics

One member of the blended Kardashian-Barker clan who doesn't get as involved in family trips anymore is Mason, who at 15 prefers to stay in California with his father.

© Instagram Mason Disick with Scott and Penelope

When Kourtney and the family decamped to Australia for Travis' Blink-182 tour, for example, Kourtney accepted that her firstborn preferred to stay with his friends and dad.

We look forward to seeing which envy-including location Kourtney and Travis visit next!