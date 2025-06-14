Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s 19-month-old son looks so grown up in gorgeous new pictures

Kourtney Kardashian just shared a rare look at her youngest son, and fans can't believe how grown up he looks.

In a new Instagram post, the reality star and mom of four included a photo of 19-month-old Rocky Thirteen Barker walking beside her in their home. Dressed in an oversized black tank top with the number 13 on the back and loose khaki pants, Rocky already has his dad's rocker style.

The post, which also included shots of Kourtney's outfit – a long textured skirt and a leather jacket – was captioned: "True love will always bring you back home to your own soul."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian is a mom of four

A low-profile baby with a famous name

Kourtney and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky in November 2022, after documenting their fertility journey on The Kardashians. Since then, they've largely kept him off social media, opting to share only occasional glimpses – never full face photos, just candid moments.

Still, over the last few months, Kourtney and Travis slowly offer more insight into their life at home. In an April Instagram post, Travis posted a photo of Rocky tapping on a drum set, just like his dad.

© Instagram Rocky following in his dad's footsteps

A long road to baby number four

Kourtney has been open about how emotional this pregnancy was. After marrying Travis in May 2022, the couple tried IVF but ultimately conceived naturally. In June 2023, Kourtney revealed she was pregnant in a now-viral moment at a Blink-182 concert, holding up a handwritten sign that read: "Travis I’m Pregnant!" The move was a nod to the band’s "All the Small Things" video.

Later that summer, she underwent emergency fetal surgery. She later called the experience "terrifying" and thanked her doctors, as well as Travis, for supporting her through it.

© Instagram Rocky loves to read!

r"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards."

Life at home with Rocky

Rocky is Kourtney's fourth child and Travis's third. While her older kids – Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 – have grown up on camera, she's made it clear she’s taking a different approach with Rocky.

© Instagram Rocky's big brother Reign

Travis's kids from his previous marriage – Atiana, 26, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19 – all embraced Rocky as part of the blended family, with Alabama even posting about her "baby bro" earlier this year.

Kourtney has been slowly returning to public events and promoting her wellness brand Lemme, but for now, most of her time seems to be spent at home – where Rocky's already walking, exploring, and keeping her on her toes.