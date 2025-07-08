Harper Beckham preparing for 'solo moment' in the spotlight as she turns 14

Although the Beckham family is often in the spotlight, one member known to shy away from the limelight is Victoria and David Beckham's youngest daughter, Harper.

The youngster is usually only pictured when she's joined by her family at major events, including David's birthday, family holidays, and the premiere of Netflix's Beckham documentary. However, as Harper approaches her 14th birthday, which will take place on Thursday, sources close to the family have confirmed that the teen's newfound "confidence" means she's preparing to take centre stage.

"Harper has really come into her own this past year, which is why this birthday feels significant for her and the whole family," a source told HELLO!. "Her confidence has rapidly increased and it's a sign that she is more than ready to have a solo moment in the spotlight."

© Instagram Harper is becoming more confident

They added that while David and Victoria have been "fiercely protective" over their little girl, they've been "impressed" with both her public speaking and how she's carried herself in front of the cameras.

The source continued: "They've always encouraged their children to be hard workers, while also giving them the space and patience to try different things and make mistakes."

Harper's future

Although some have noted that Harper is a 'daddy's girl', she's actually closely inspired by her mother, and the source told us that the teenager could follow in Victoria's footsteps.

"The past few years have been about Harper understanding her own personal style and having fun with fashion," the source explained. "It clearly runs in the blood, as Harper has been saying for a long time that she would love to launch her own fashion and beauty line.

© Instagram Harper might end up following in Victoria's footsteps

"She's very passionate and knowledgeable about it and could well be a future millionaire mogul in her own right."

A friend added: "Victoria never pushed her. Harper did that herself because she genuinely really likes it. But she does have Victoria there to steer her, and she's around all the best people in the business – like her mother’s hairdresser friend, Ken Pavés – so it's given her the opportunity to understand the beauty industry from a very young age."

