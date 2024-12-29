Demi Moore is stepping into her most important role yet as the loving grandmother to Lou, her first grandchild.

The Substance star shared a sweet snap with Lou, whom Demi's eldest, Rumer, shares with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas.

In the photo, Demi and Lou are dressed head to toe in warm winter clothes to ward off the chill as they sit and play in the snow.

WATCH: Demi Moore's adorable snow day with granddaughter Lou will warm your heart

Next came the 62-year-old helping her granddaughter through the thick snow, with Rumer chiming in, "She loves it!" in the background. The sweet duo then laid back in the snow, relaxing after a strenuous play date in the cold.

"Snow days with Lou," Demi captioned the post, alongside snowflake and snowman emojis.

The doting grandmother clearly adores Lou and never fails to gush about her family's newest addition, born in April 2023. "Talk about choosing joy...she is a pocket of joy," Demi said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in September.

Demi spent the day playing in the snow with her granddaughter

As for what it was like seeing her eldest daughter become a mom, the actress realized that she needed to give Rumer room to learn about motherhood in her own time.

"Recognizing that we are just the managers, we don't own," she said of any advice for new grandmothers.

"We just need to step back...for me, I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are."

Lou is Demi's first grandchild

"Rescuing our children, which is our intuitive instinct, isn't always the best thing. You have to give them the room."

Demi continued to express her joy at Lou's birth heralding a fresh start for the family after a slew of hardships.

"The great thing is I look at her and I realize that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns. I can already see it within her," she said.

Demi also shares Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. The pair are extremely good friends despite their split and have spent increasingly more time together as a family since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

Demi shares Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Rumer credited her parents' friendly relationship post-divorce for how well-adjusted her sisters turned out in an interview with People in 2021.

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," she said.

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age, and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays."

Demi and Bruce remain extremely close despite their divorce

"And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different," she added.

Bruce married Emma Heming in 2009 and has since welcomed daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with the actress.