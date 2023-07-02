Nicole Kidman's teenage daughter Sunday Rose has more than one reason to celebrate with her famous family

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose has a busy week ahead of her - and it's an exciting one at that!

The teenager - who along with her famous family, splits her time between Australia and the United States - is set to turn 15 on Friday July 7, and will no doubt have something special lined up with her doting family.

The birthday is the last one before Sunday turns 16 - a milestone age in the United States, where she will even be able to start driving! Not only is Sunday celebrating her birthday, but she will also be celebrating July 4 with her family this week too.

It's likely that the family will still be in the United States for the annual holiday, with Keith having wrapped up his Las Vegas residency on Saturday, where they have been based for the past few weeks.

While not a lot is known about Sunday Rose as a result of her protective parents keeping her out of the spotlight, from the few times Nicole has opened up about her daughter in interviews, it sounds like she has a bright future ahead.

© Photo: Instagram Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday turns 15 on July 7

Back in December 2021, the award-winning actress talked to DuJour, where she revealed that Sunday was an aspiring film director.

She said: "Through nothing I've done, though. She's learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I'm not getting anywhere near them."

Sunday Rose is following in her mom's footsteps in the entertainment industry

She also added that Sunday had a strong personality and as a result keeps her mom on a "tight lock and key".

Explaining that Sunday recently directed a stage production of Annie, she said: "All I wanted to do was whoop and holler. But I'm kept on a tight lock and key. I just want to go, 'You’re amazing.' But I'm not allowed to call out the window of the car or even compliment too much."

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split their time between the United States and Australia

On parenting her two youngest daughters, she added: "As a parent, you're the wall. They want to hold onto you and know you're there, and then when they kick off, they want to know you're there, too."

Nicole and Keith also share 12-year-old daughter Faith Margaret, while The Hours actress shares older children Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban share two daughters

Nicole and Keith make sure to balance their busy work schedules so that one of them is always with their daughters, and they often travel together as a family wherever either of their jobs takes them.

The family largely base themselves in Sydney, Australia, where they moved on a more permanent basis during the pandemic, to be nearer Nicole's family, including her mom, Janelle.

Nicole is incredibly supportive of Keith

They also have a beautiful home in Nashville, which is their main base when they are in the United States.

