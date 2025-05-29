Steve Jobs' daughter's high society wedding details revealed - including billionaire guestlist

Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple founder and CEO, Steve Jobs, is set to wed her boyfriend, Harry Charles, in a spectacular wedding in the British countryside very soon.

The model, 26, whose mother is Laurene Powell Jobs, and the Team GB Olympic gold-winning equestrian, 25, have been dating for a while and made their public debut as a couple at the Paris Olympics in the summer of 2024. Now, their big day is on the horizon.

Despite the finer details of the Big Day being kept under wraps, Richard Eden reports in his Eden Confidential column for Daily Mail that Eve and Harry will be tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in the beautiful and star-studded area of the Cotswolds this summer.

© Instagram Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, is marrying her boyfriend, Team GB athlete Harry Charles, this summer

It's perhaps unsurprising that the pretty Oxfordshire countryside has been chosen as the backdrop of their nuptials since the leafy and affluent area has become a playground for A-listers.

David and Victoria Beckham own a farmhouse in the area, as does music mogul Simon Cowell and American former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

© Instagram The loved-up pair are said to be tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in the Cotswolds and will have a billionaire guest list

Eve, who is quite the talented rider and show jumper herself, has appeared on the British-born Olympian's Instagram page in numerous loved-up snaps, proving the husband-and-wife-to-be are beautifully matched.

As the daughter of a tech legend, Eve's guest list at the spectacular wedding is said to be full of fellow elite names. It's been reported that names such as Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill and Melinda, and former Vice President Kamala Harris are said to be attending.

Eve Jobs and Harry will wed this summer View post on Instagram

All about Eve Jobs and fiancé Harry Charles

When Harry was competing in Paris last year, Eve was front and centre cheering him and his beloved horse, Romeo, on. Harry picked up gold at the event and is also the recipient of a Bronze World Championship medal and a place in the World Cup finals.

In Eve's riding history, she has also gathered impressive accomplishments. According to Horse Sport, Eve was once ranked the fifth-best rider under 25 in the world.

© Getty Eve is a Stanford graduate and has ventured into the fashion industry

She has also competed in the Hamptons Classic tournament and toured the international circuit.

"I was first put on a pony at two years old, but didn't actually start really riding until I was about six," she told Horse Sport in a previous interview, adding: "I have always had a love and appreciation for animals and I think that passion was evident pretty early on."

© Tim Mosenfelder Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011

Eve was aged 13 when her father died from pancreatic cancer in 2011. He was 56 years old. Eve has three siblings, Reed, 33, Erin, 29, and a half-sister, Lisa, 48, from Steve's earlier relationship with Chrisann Brennan.

Meanwhile, Eve has notable credentials beyond horse riding. She's a Stanford University graduate and has ventured into the fashion industry.

© WireImage Eve Jobs attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France

In 2020, Eve, who is signed to DNA Model Management, appeared in a Glossier ad campaign and has also walked for Coperni during Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

Despite being the daughter of a billionaire, Eve will not inherit her family’s estimated $21.7 billion fortune.

Her mother previously told the New York Times: "I'm not interested in legacy wealth building, and my children know that. Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."