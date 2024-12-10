Cindy Crawford, 58, is an all-natural bikini bombshell in red two-piece during Mexican vacation

Cindy Crawford isn't hanging up her bikini any time soon.

The nineties supermodel showed off her fit physique during a vacation in Mexico when she rocked a red two-piece on the beach.

Cindy, 58, looked radiant with her long, windswept hair worn loose around her shoulders.

She splashed in the ocean, and her figure flattering swimwear highlighting her gym-honed body.

Cindy accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet and dark sunglasses as she and her husband, Rande Gerber, enjoyed the warm water before returning to their oceanfront bungalow.

© Backgrid Cindy Crawford rocks a red bikini during vacation in Mexico

The couple's vacation comes hot off the heels of Cindy's refreshing comments on aging.

In a recent Instagram reel in collaboration with her beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty, alongside the caption, "@cindycrawford shares her thoughts on embracing age. She said: "In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

She also spoke about getting older in the modeling industry and the challenges that brings.

© Getty Imagess Cindy with one of her swimsuit calendars in 1992

"I think getting older is hard for everybody and I don't think being a model makes it any easier," Cindy said. "In some ways, I think it makes it harder because you're ageing so publicly and in front of people."

When it comes to milestone birthdays, Cindy confessed she doesn't always want to be in the limelight, but feels that doesn't send the right message.

© Getty Her daughter Kaia is following in her model footsteps

"I remember the build up to turning 50 was very intimidating for some reason that number really freaked me out," Cindy admitted. "There was this temptation to hide from that and just fade off into the sunset. I thought 'Wow, okay if i am afraid to get old in front of the camera to show people that yeah, I'm aging too, what does that message say to other women?'"

She added: "Are we supposed to just hide, are we supposed to be invisible?

© Gonzalo Marroquin Cindy with husband Rande

"I thought if I did hide that's one more voice telling women of a certain age that we should fade off into the sunset and I didn't want to be part of that. In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

Cindy looks after herself and has always been an advocate for exercise and healthy living.

While beginning her career as a model and actress, she also made countless workout videos.

© Getty Cindy says getting older is a privilege

Nowadays, she's still focused on staying in shape and says she favors 20 minutes of cardio and then weights.

"Sometimes the cardio is jumping on a trampoline, using a treadmill or elliptical or running," she told The Cut. "We have stairs going down to the beach from our house. I put on an audiobook or music while I run the stairs at my house for 20 minutes."