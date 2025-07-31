Why Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway after 8 year absence

Project Runway returns to our screens tonight, July 31, for its 21st season with one big change — the return of OG host and judge Heidi Klum.

The German supermodel, 52, was the show's debut host and one of its main judges when it debuted back in 2004, alongside Nina Garcia and Michael Kors.

However, she departed the show after season 16, following which Karlie Kloss stepped in as the host for two seasons, followed by season four winner-turned-judge Christian Siriano, until Heidi's return.

© Getty Images Heidi first began hosting and judging on the show with Nina Garcia and Michael Kors

Why is Heidi coming back?

"It feels so amazing to be back," Heidi told E! News in a new interview. "It really feels like coming home." She revealed that the real reason for her return was the opportunity to reunite with Nina and Christian.

"And then doing this with Law [Roach]," she added. "And obviously Nina, we've known each other for so long, Christian Siriano. And just having these 12 amazing, talented designers on the stage, it's just the most fun thing for me to watch and be part of."

© Getty Images "It feels so amazing to be back. It really feels like coming home."

Who's joining Heidi on the judging panel?

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia returns as a judge once again, having remained the one constant of the show from its very first season. Christian joined as a mentor back in season 17, and will now be present for his fifth season as a judge.

Law Roach was a guest judge on season 20, with this marking his first time on the judging panel full-time. He told E!: "To hear Heidi was back, it was like, 'Okay, this feels good. This feels like history.'"

© Getty Images Her final season was the 16th, back in 2017, and this is her first time back since

Heidi's husband and kids

Since Heidi's departure, the model was able to focus on her other work, namely her stint on the America's Got Talent judging panel, acting as host, head judge and producer of Germany's Next Top Model, and her family.

In 2019, Heidi tied the knot with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior. He is now stepfather of her four kids, rising models Leni, 21, and Henry, 19, as well as her son Johan, 18, and daughter Lou, 15.

© Instagram The supermodel is a devoted mother-of-four, including to models Leni (pictured) and Henry

The TV star shares her four children with ex-husband Seal. She'd welcomed Leni with her former partner Flavio Briatore, but she was officially adopted by the "Kiss From a Rose" singer in 2009.

Where is Tim Gunn?

Tim Gunn was the contestants' beloved mentor and co-host on Project Runway beside Heidi from its very beginning up until their season 16 departure, following which the pair decided to co-host the Prime Video design show Making the Cut.

However, while Heidi is now back on the runway, Tim will not be returning, and he revealed previously to People that he was, in fact, not someone the show's producers actually wanted to return, only offering him a small cameo in one episode.

© Getty Images Unfortunately, Tim Gunn will not be returning to "Project Runway"

"I called my agent and he knew things were going on, but he contacted the executive producers of this new show, and they said, 'We don't want him,'" he recalled. "And [my agent] said, 'Well, he's done 19 seasons of Runway, 16 with Heidi. The two of them won an Emmy together as hosts, and now you're going to separate them?' And they said yes."