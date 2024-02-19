Who is Seal's very private girlfriend?

Seal has found love close to home with his former personal assistant Laura Strayer.

The 60-year-old musician was first spotted in the sunny locale of St. Tropez with Laura, who is familiar with Seal's life and work, having been his personal assistant during the 2000s.

This was a time when Seal was still married to his now ex-wife, supermodel Heidi Klum.

The connection between Seal and Laura who began her professional relationship with the singer out of the family home he shared with Heidi in 2006, later evolved into a romantic one.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal and Laura Strayer started formally dating in 2021

While details about Laura's current occupation are sparse, it is believed she remains in the music industry, continuing her connection to the artistic world she once managed for Seal.

The irony of Seal's romantic development didn’t go unnoticed, given his previous criticism of Heidi for her relationship with her bodyguard, Martin Kristen, following their separation in January 2012.

© Jean Catuffe Seal and his girlfriend Laura Strayer the US Open

Seal's candid remarks to TMZ in September 2012 suggested disappointment with Heidi's actions, remarking, "I would have preferred Heidi show a little bit more class and at least wait until we separated first before deciding to fornicate with the help, as it were..."

Despite his representatives later clarifying that Seal was not accusing Heidi of infidelity but was rather commenting on their ongoing marital status, the sting of his words was palpable.

© Monica Schipper Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

Heidi, in response to Seal's pointed choice of words, expressed her dismay to Katie Couric, stating, "Yes... he has a very unique choice of words. I'm used to them. I don't know. I don't love that. Obviously, it's not true. I've never looked at another man while I was with him."

The hurt underlying Seal's comments was evident to Klum, who found it challenging to grapple with his perceived doubts about her fidelity.

Seal and Heidi's nine-year marriage yielded four children, in addition to Heidi's daughter Leni from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore. Seal's paternal role extended beyond biological ties, as he legally adopted Leni after his union with Heidi.

Now, as Heidi resumes her role as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent, her personal life has also moved forward.

© Jean Catuffe Laura Strayer and Seal's relationship is still going strong

In 2019, she married Tom Kaulitz, a German musician with whom she shares a passionate connection.

As for Seal, his relationship with Laura is a reminder that love can blossom in unexpected places, even within the circles we keep closest.

His newfound happiness with a former member of his inner professional circle suggests that personal and professional lives can intertwine in the most serendipitous of ways.

