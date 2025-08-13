Meet The Hunting Wives' Malin Akerman's real-life husband who is also her co-star

Malin Akerman is used to making waves on-air in the likes of Billions and The Hunting Wives, but she's not the only one in the family with star genes.

The stunning actress is married to a successful actor who she was introduced to by her younger sister.

While their relationship was initially platonic, a romance blossomed and they've been married since 2017.

So, who is Malin's husband who is also her co-star several times over?

© Getty Images Finding love It took a while for Malin to notice Jack as more than just a friend. "Jack is actually my youngest sister's boyfriend's friend from drama school in England," she said during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2018. "I had known him for the past four years but didn’t see him. Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I went, 'Wow, have you always been this cute?'"

Their wedding Malin and Jack's love flourished and they got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2018. It was a beachfront wedding, where they were surrounded by close friends and family. "I'm still floating from the wedding," she said two weeks after I'm still floating from the wedding. It’s great. It feels different, for sure it does,” she told reporters while attending a Disney holiday skating party. “To be honest with you, it just feels like that last piece of the puzzle just clicked and it feels right."

Successful career Malin found her happily ever after with a man who is also a familiar face on television. She's married to Jack Donnelly who has starred in a multitude of TV shows and movies. He's widely recognized for his leading role in the BBC fantasy-adventure series Atlantis. In addition he's had notable roles in the popular teen drama House of Anubis and the comedy series United We Fall. Jack is also a writer who penned a dark comedy which starred Malin in the pilot.

© AFP via Getty Images They're co-stars The pair have starred together in several films and TV series, including A Week in Paradise and Slayers, Friendsgiving. In the latter, they played a couple and had to film a risky S&M scene, which Malin spoke about on The Talk in 2020 when she joked: "Just like being in our home," before adding: "Any chance I get to have him do a scene like that, who better than to do it with than your husband?” she added. “It’s a really, kind of, intimate, crazy scene and thank God we know each other well enough instead of just meeting somebody on the first day and [doing] this crazy S&M scene. It was lovely to have him there."

© Getty Images What she's said about their relationship They're clearly deeply in love and Malin has gushed about their connection in previous interviews. "When you meet someone who just, without sounding cheesy, but kind of completes you, you just feel like you can be the best version of yourself," she revealed to reporters at a Disney event. "You don't have to change. They bring out the best in you, and vice versa. It just feels right. He’s a good, good man."