Travis Kelce spotted wearing adorable tribute to girlfriend Taylor Swift as she continues UK tour

Travis Kelce continues to wear his heart on his sleeve - or rather his wrist - when it comes to his relationship with Taylor Swift. As the NFL star attended Cannes Lions Festival with his brother Jason, he paid special tribute to his girlfriend in a way that Swifties will love.

He wore an Eras Tour style friendship bracelet as he walked around the french festival, which read: "CANNES" and "FEARLESS" - a clear reference to the singer's second studio album, best known for tracks like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me".

© NEPI Travis Kelce wears a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet in Cannes

Travis teamed his bracelet with a perfectly summery outfit, wearing a striped crochet knit button up shirt and shorts, with a baseball cap. On his other wrist, he wore a watch. The bracelets were reportedly made by a fan at BonBonWhims' Charm Bar at the festival.

© Kyle Rivas Travis Kelce performs onstage during 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on June 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs star is no stranger to friendship bracelets, as last year he attempted to woo his now-girlfriend with one as she performed at the Arrowhead Stadium.

He told his brother on his podcast: "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

© Erick W. Rasco Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following victory vs San Francisco 49ers

Explaining the tradition of Taylor Swift fans trading friendship bracelets when attending the Eras Tour gig, he revealed he had specifically planned to give her one with his phone number on it, which had failed because: "She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal."

It seemed he didn't take it personally for long, as the couple seemed to get together not long after he shot his shot so openly. She would appear at a number of his games from September through to the Super Bowl in February.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis and Taylor have been dating since last year

Likewise, Travis has made an appearance at a number of shows on her global tour. Notably, as he attended the festival in France, Taylor is currently performing in England - beginning a number of shows in London, before the tour finally comes to an end in December 2024.

Taylor finally confirmed that the record-breaking tour, breaking over 100 shows, would be coming to an end during her show in Liverpool, England on June 13.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland

"The celebration of the 100th show, for me, means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," she said to the

She continued: "It's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups."