Eva Longoria stuns in string bikini amid sun-soaked getaway

Eva Longoria was glowing in her latest social media post, which saw the Desperate Housewives actress soak up the sunshine with her son, Santiago. The seven-year-old appeared to be enjoying his summer in Spain and was snapped on a paddleboard with his mom behind him for support. In another shot, he held onto Eva's arm and smiled toothily at the camera with goggles secured to his head, clearly ready to go for a swim in the surrounding ocean. His mother looked better than ever by his side in a black string bikini and black trucker cap, showcasing her toned figure and her stunning smile as her brown hair fell in beachy waves.

Vacation vibes

© Instagram Eva looked incredible in the sweet family photo

Eva added more photos in the Instagram post, including a shot of her visiting Rafa Nadal Academy clad in a purple tennis outfit, a photo of a delicious Spanish paella, and a bottle of Spanish red wine. The 50-year-old, who shares Santiago with her husband, José Bastón, later took to her Instagram stories to share more insight into her family's time in Spain, capturing a special moment with her son and her friendship group.

© Instagram Santiago delighted Eva's friends by dancing the Macarena

The group was out at a restaurant in Mallorca, Spain, with Santiago dancing on the table as Eva's friends taught him how to do the Macarena dance. He wore a blue tank top and navy shorts as he followed them, growing more confident with his dance moves as the video continued.

Leaving LA

© Instagram The actress spends part of the year in Spain

Eva and her family split their time between Mexico and Spain, with the star choosing to move out of the US in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing political tension in the country. "I had my whole adult life [in LA]," she told Marie Claire in 2024. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to [expletive] on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

"I'm privileged," she added. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

On the move

© Getty Images Santiago follows his mother around the world

Despite their move, the brunette beauty shared with E! News that Santiago is incredibly adaptable and is happy to go anywhere with his doting mom. "For him, home is where I am. He just loves being with me," she said. "We have a whole traveling circus. The teacher is with us. My family's with us – my sisters, my mom, my husband."

© AFP via Getty Images Eva's ancestors hail from Spain

Eva has a deep connection to Spain, and shared her journey of uncovering her family history in the CNN documentary Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain. "Eating and drinking my way through Spain was a fun experience, but visiting my ancestral land of Asturias was pretty special to me," she said of the project. "I got to go to my ancestral home, share a meal with distant cousins, talk about the land, and talk about the industry that's in that region. Just being immersed in the Spanish culture and the way of living was a gift."