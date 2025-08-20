Nicole Kidman showcases wild natural curls in lavish vacation photos

Nicole Kidman left fans all saying the same thing after posting a carousel of her lavish family vacation with her daughters and her sister Antonia's family.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share sweet pictures from her summer, and shocked her followers by showcasing her wild blonde curls, which are normally tamed for red carpet appearances.

Wild tresses

© Instagram Nicole showcased her natural curls in the vacation photos

"Summer memories…now back to school," Nicole wrote in the caption. In the first clip, she can be seen diving into crystal clear waters with her blonde locks streaming behind her.

In the following snaps, her curls were untamed as she cozied up to her family members, including her 17-year-old daughter Sunday, and her 14-year-old Faith.

While Sunday's brunette hair showed signs of a subtle wave, Faith had tight curls just like her mother, proving that she really is Nicole's mini-me.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star was joined by her sister, Antonia, and her children, who also showed signs of curly hair.

© Instagram Faith had tight curls just like her mother

Nicole's friends and fans took to the comment section to exclaim over her incredible strawberry-blonde locks, with actress Reese Witherspoon writing, "Look at all that gorgeous hair!" while actress Joey King added, "Look at those waves…so beautiful."

"THE WAVY HAIR OMG YESSSS," said a fan, while another chimed in, "Let the curls run free! Beautiful," and a third added, "Love your natural hair."

Back to the beginning

© Instagram She enjoyed a family vacation with her sister Antonia

During Nicole's early years in Hollywood, she was easily recognizable for her bold red curls. She began to straighten her hair over time, which caused irreversible damage to the curl pattern.

Speaking to Allure, the mother of four lamented the fact that she had tried to tame her hair after seeing a throwback photo from her 1990 film Days of Thunder.

"Why did I straighten my hair?" she asked. "I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn't that crazy?"

© Sygma via Getty Images Nicole had natural wild red curls during her early days in Hollywood

"So for all the little girls out there, embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair," she continued. "I can do that to my hair still, but it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product."

In an earlier interview with Vogue, the Australian star shared that she began to embrace her natural hair to set a good example for her daughters.

"I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild," she said. "It's taken me 40-something years, but I [now] embrace the curl."

Switching it up

© Variety via Getty Images The actress appeared with short hair at the Met Gala

Nicole sparked a fan frenzy in May when she appeared at the Met Gala with a cropped hairstyle, leading many to think she had chopped off her stunning locks.

Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, revealed via Instagram that they had achieved the look with a wig.

Calling the look a "superfine tailored short cut", Adir wrote that "the inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole."

© Getty Images Nicole's hairstylist achieves many of her looks with the help of wigs

"I wanted to celebrate this year's theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence – where every detail is tailored to that unique person," he added.

Adir previously revealed the secret to Nicole's ever-changing hairstyles in his Instagram story.

"Using the right products that will maintain the look for a long period of time is incredibly important," he wrote. "For me, extensions are a huge part of creating these styles."