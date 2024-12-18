Angelina Jolie's son Maddox celebrates major new role alongside mother

Angelina Jolie is embracing a new project in the heart of Paris this month, and it seems her latest film, Stitches, has become a family affair.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, has been joined on set by her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who has taken on the role of third assistant director for the production, set in the glamorous and dramatic world of high fashion.

At just 23, Maddox is no stranger to working alongside his mother. He has been a quiet but constant presence on Angelina’s previous projects, including Maria, Without Blood, By the Sea, and First They Killed My Father. Now, he’s stepping into another key role, gaining experience behind the camera while assisting his mom on her night shoots—even in the rain.

Maddox, who is currently estranged from his mom's ex-husband Brad Pitt, has always shown a keen interest in film, and his journey with his mother’s projects has allowed him to carve out his own path in the industry.

His latest work on Stitches, set to unfold in Paris against the backdrop of Fashion Week, signals another exciting chapter for the young creative.

Having previously enrolled at Yonsei University in South Korea, Maddox appears to be dedicating most of his time these days to film, supporting Angelina both professionally and personally. His involvement has included everything from pre-production meetings to reviewing dailies, roles he tackled with confidence and enthusiasm.

For Stitches, Angelina stars as Maxine, an American filmmaker who arrives in Paris for Fashion Week on a life-changing journey.

The film, which will shoot in both French and English, is helmed by acclaimed French director Alice Winocour and features French actor Louis Garrel as her co-star. Produced under Charles Gillibert’s Paris-based CG Cinema and in partnership with Zhang Xin and William Horberg of Closer Media, the project promises an immersive dive into the world of haute couture.

Angelina, as always, has thrown herself into the role wholeheartedly, and there’s already buzz surrounding her performance. Notably, the Maleficent actress learned to sing opera for the part, a commitment that has sparked early Oscar chatter.

This isn’t Maddox’s first significant credit. He served as an executive producer on First They Killed My Father in 2017, a project close to his heart as it was based on Loung Ung’s memoir about the Cambodian genocide. For Maddox, the experience was deeply personal, providing an opportunity to connect with his birth country of Cambodia.

Reflecting on his time working alongside his mother, Maddox once described Angelina as "fun, funny, and easy to work with."

His passion for film extends beyond production roles. Maddox also stepped into a trainee position on By the Sea in 2015, which Angelina wrote and directed. The family drama, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Mediterranean, gave Maddox early hands-on experience in the industry.

And Maddox isn’t the only member of the Jolie-Pitt clan to join their mother’s creative ventures. Angelina’s second eldest son, Pax, showcased his skills as a photographer on Maria, a biopic about opera legend Maria Callas.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Vivienne has taken the theatre world by storm, working closely with Angelina on the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders earlier this year. Vivienne has also made an on-screen appearance alongside her mom in Maleficent.

Zahara, 18, has also been spotted on the set of Stitches, continuing to lend her support to her mother’s projects. Zahara has previously collaborated on initiatives under Angelina’s creative and fashion venture, Atelier Jolie. The Atelier, which champions sustainable and inclusive design, ties in seamlessly with the themes of Stitches and its exploration of the world of high fashion.