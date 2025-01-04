Angelina Jolie debuts gorgeous new look in first appearance since finalizing Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has switched up her look after finalizing her divorce from Brad Pitt after an eight-year legal battle.

The Maria actress, 49, made her first appearance following the news on Friday at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she was joined by her daughter Zahara, 19.

Angelina looked gorgeous in a flowing, black silk maxi dress and Fred Leighton jewelry as she debuted her new side-sweeping bangs.

The actress looked elated as she beamed for the cameras while posing on the red carpet with Zahara, who looked equally beautiful in a floor-sweeping white gown.

Angelina was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Best Actress for her role in Maria and paid tribute to her six children during her acceptance speech.

"There was Maria and there was Callas; Callas was loved, but Maria was often alone," she said, referring to her role as renowned opera singer Maria Callas in the Netflix biopic.

© AFP via Getty Images Angelina debuted her new bangs

"But I'm around today because when I walk off this stage, I am more myself because of you, Zahara, and your brothers and sisters. I love you," she added of her children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Angelina's appearance comes days after she and Brad, 61, reached a long-awaited settlement in their divorce, more than eight years after she filed, citing "irreconcilable differences".

© AFP via Getty Images Angelina and Zahara both looked beautiful

The resolution marks the end of a contentious legal battle that has captivated public attention since their split in 2016 after two years of marriage.

Angelina and Brad signed off on their divorce on Monday, 30 December, according to the Maleficent star's lawyers.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Angelina's lawyer James Simon told People.

© Getty Images Angelina and Zahara enjoyed a giggle on the red carpet

"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Brad's lawyers have not publicly commented on the divorce settlement.

© Variety via Getty Images Angelina won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress

After Angelina filed for divorce, a hostile custody and divorce battle ensued. During separate court proceedings, it was revealed that Angelina had accused the Fight Club actor of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet.

Brad denied the allegations and was not charged after a police investigation into the incident.

The former couple were declared legally single in 2019. However, disputes over custody and their shared French estate, Château Miraval – which is still ongoing – prolonged their legal proceedings.

© Getty Images Brad and Angelina settled their divorce in December 2024

Despite the acrimonious split, both have committed to prioritizing their children’s well-being.

In a joint statement released shortly after their separation, they declared their intent to "act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification" for their family.