Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham just made a case for the ultimate tan-enhancing outfit of summer 2025
Subscribe
Harper Beckham just made a case for the ultimate tan-enhancing outfit of summer 2025

Harper Beckham just made a case for the ultimate tan-enhancing outfit of summer 2025

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz's younger sister, just turned 14 and has been experimenting with seriously chic new clothes

David Beckham wife his daughter Harper Beckham© @victoriabeckham
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Harper Beckham appeared on her mother's 'Victoria Beckham Beauty' Instagram account on Friday afternoon after a relatively private summer with her family in Italy. The 14-year-old filmed a makeup tutorial, where she applied her mother's newest products, the 'Posh Balm' and 'Colour Wash' cheek colour expertly, looking like a professional makeup artist.The youngest Beckham offspring looked super tanned in the video, sporting a lovely white bandeau top. We adored her now trademark, flowing blonde hair, which looked like it had grown even longer since we saw her last. 

The fashion-loving teen tied her mane in a chic, half-up, half-down style and also sported ultra-long nails, painted in a spearmint blue.

Although we didn't see too much of her outfit, viewers could see that the Y2K-style, strapless top is the perfect summer look. 

View post on Instagram
 

A lot of people throw on flowing dresses when the weather gets hot, but this off-the-shoulder style is modern yet sleek and ultra-flattering. Top marks, Harper!

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harper Beckham's beauty tutorial has fans asking questions

Alongside the film, which was played alongside a new Justin Bieber record, VB penned: "On holiday with Harper, a hint of colour on her cheeks and lips. 

Harper Beckham using makeup© Instagram
Harper often does makeup tutorials

Always our #VBBMuse. #HarperSeven. Discover the new Splash of Colour Set — featuring Colour Wash and Posh Balm — at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com."

Victoria on Harper

Harper regularly inspires her former Spice Girl mother. Victoria, 51, previously told HELLO Fashion in 2024: "Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami, and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly."

Harper Beckham and her mother Victoria Beckham© @victoriabeckham
Harper inspires her mother Victoria Beckham

The mother-of-four also quipped that Harper regularly raids her makeup bag, having previously said her daughter is 'beauty obsessed.' "I take it as a compliment," the fashion mogul explained. "Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are onto a good thing."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More