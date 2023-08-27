Goldie Hawn's ex-husband Bill Hudson: What she's said about their marriage

Goldie has been in a loving relationship with Kurt Russell for over four decades

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have solidified themselves as the definition of the Hollywood power couple over their four decade-long relationship.

Their romance first began in 1983, when they began dating on Valentine's Day after first meeting in 1966 when working on The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band and reconnecting while filming 1984's Swing Shift.

Prior to their fairytale romance taking flight, Goldie, now 77, was married twice – first to Gus Trikonis, an actor, dancer, and director, and then to musician and one-third of The Hudson Brothers, Bill Hudson.

Goldie and Gus' four-year marriage wasn't as public, given the actress still wasn't the star she eventually became, but her romance with Bill turned quite a few heads.

When Goldie and Bill, now 73, first met in 1975, the former was an Oscar-winning actress and the latter had already established himself as a teen idol maturing into adulthood with his group.

Goldie and Bill met by chance on a flight in the summer of 1975 and quickly struck up a romance, and eventually the topic of marriage came up. It was on New Year's Eve in 1975 that Goldie filed for divorce from Gus, the same day she had gotten engaged to Bill. And soon after, she announced that she and Bill were expecting their first child, Oliver Hudson.

© Getty Images Bill was nearing the height of his fame when he married Goldie

The Private Benjamin star was as cheerful as could be about their relationship, telling People in a 1976 interview: "What I really wanted was to get settled. A lot of women just want a sire. I've waited a long time for the right union, the right time and the right daddy."

She gushed about her soon-to-be husband ahead of their nuptials later that year, saying: "I knew the sooner we started a family, the better. The most important thing about Bill is that he is the most honest person I know. His values are like mine, extremely basic.

"He is not at all the sophisticated, overanalyzed, cerebral person who can't live what he preaches. Our children are going to grow up with the same values."

© Getty Images Following a whirlwind romance, the two tied the knot in July 1976

In 1980, they separated months after welcoming their second child, daughter Kate Hudson. By 1982, their divorce was finalized, and Goldie began dating her Overboard co-star soon after.

While Bill, Kate, and Oliver have been vocal about their strained relationship since the divorce, the Cactus Flower star has remained tight-lipped about her ex-husband, choosing to take the high road.

© Getty Images Their marriage came just days after Goldie's divorce from first husband Gus Trikonis was finalized

She has referenced their relationship, however, when discussing the prospect of marrying Kurt, now 72, stating that their respective failed marriages motivated them to never tie the knot themselves.

While on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace last month, Goldie confirmed that she and Kurt never wanted to tie the knot "because we had been married."

© Getty Images The two separated in 1980 and by 1982, their divorce had been finalized

"And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly."

She continued: "Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt began dating in 1983, and their relationship has been going strong ever since

On a Loose Women appearance last year, Goldie said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

© Getty Images The couple are now proud parents and grandparents!

