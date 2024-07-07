Julianne Hough was serving summer goddess in a new video she has shared with her followers showing off her long, beach-waved hair.

The Dancing With the Stars host, 35, took to social media this weekend to post a montage reel celebrating her puppy Sunny's first birthday and one clip showed her sporting long-haired locks.

The professional dancer, who has won the popular TV dance competition twice in the past, was, at the time, filming herself in selfie mode in the car before picking up her adorable golden pup, who is a golden retriever-cocker spaniel mixed breed.

"I'm going to pick up Sunny today," she says to the camera before a montage video of her dog is shown in celebration of the adorable pooch's birthday.

Julianne's long blond hair was a stunning look, perfect for summer. However, these days the professional dancer has opted for a razor-sharp bob – and we're obsessed!

The star took the plunge in January of this year, showing her fans how she'd gone for the chop with some stunning photos on Instagram with a clever caption that read: "Keeping things short & sweet."

Julianne's brave look caught the attention of her fans at the time. One person wrote: "Stoppp this is so SO good!"

Others were also fans of the chic look, with a second person commenting: "Oh myyyy. You look incredible."

Meanwhile, a friend of Julianne's and actress Jennifer Love Hewitt also chimed in to pay a compliment, writing simply: "So gorgeous!!!"

Meanwhile, it's not just her major hair transformations that spark conversation in the comments section of her Instagram account.

A recent video she shared prompted some negative remarks from followers in regard to her slender physique. The clip in question, shared in June, showed the dancer stretching in her at-home sauna, you can see the video for yourself below.

However, Julianne made sure to stick up for herself and saw the funny side of fans' reactions. Speaking to People, she said it was a "spur of the moment" decision to post it on her Instagram.

"And sure enough, I laughed so hard, I got more views on that post than something else that I'm talking about, like my book, for instance," she explained.

"It's like you can see men with their shirt off constantly and they're in a sauna or a cold plunge or whatever, and the minute a woman does it in a bikini, it somehow changes the perspective, which is totally fine. I get it."

She continued: "I'm a 35-year-old woman who is proud of my body, and I'm okay to post that."