Julianne Hough asks for prayers for her brother Derek's wife amid health issues

Julianne Hough has asked fans for their prayers and love as she supports her brother Derek while his wife recovers from a cranial hematoma in hospital.

The Dancing With The Stars host took to Instagram to repost onto her own story Derek’s original statement, with her own message below, as she wrote: “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek”, thanking fans from “the depths of our families hearts”.

© @juleshough Instagram Julianne asked for support on her story

Derek, a professional dancer like his sister, took to Instagram on Thursday to explain that his wife Hayley, who he married earlier this year, had “become disoriented” at “the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C.”

He continued: “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy”, but added that she is in “stable condition”.

© Disney Juliette and her brother are close

The dancer expressed that he wanted to “thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her”, as he asked for “prayers and positivity during this time”.

Friends of the dancing siblings flocked to support them in the midst of this family crisis. Alfonso Ribeiro, co-host of DWTS with Julianne, commented: “Sending you all the love I have in my soul. Prayers for a speedy recovery.”

© Christopher Polk Derek Hough with wife Hayley

Alyson Hannigan, who previously appeared on the dancing show, added: “Sending all my love and energy for a speedy recovery!!!”

Even Heidi Klum commented: “Sending Hayley and you strength and love”. Nina Dobrev, Charli D’Amelio, and Ariana Madix all also commented supportively as well.

Derek and Hayley married earlier this year, but they originally met in 2014 when Hayley, previously a competitor on Season 10 of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, interviewed to tour with him and his sister. She appeared in two tours with the siblings, and has since been a troupe dancer in six seasons of DWTS. The couple got engaged in 2022.

Having known Hayley for almost ten years, it’s clear that Julianne was deeply affected by the news about his brother’s wife.

Julianne has otherwise had a busy year, as she redecorated her beautiful $2 million LA home and got a gorgeous pup Sunny, whom she got in September, three years after her two King Charles Spaniels died.

The star announced the tragic news of Lexi and Harley’s passing on Instagram, thanking her “babies, [her] daughters” for providing her with so much love over the years.”