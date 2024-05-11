Ashley Benson's adorable baby girl's name revealed

Kathy Hilton has confirmed the name of Ashley Benson's baby girl, revealing her adorable name is Aspen.

Kathy took to the stage at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday, May 10, and thanked Brandon Davis and his wife Ashley for being in attendance, referencing their baby girl Aspen as well.

The baby girl was born in February 2024, and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley shared the news with fans on Instagram, simply sharing a picture of her holding the girl's little finger, with a pink heart emoji.

© Getty Ashley and Brandon welcomed daughter Aspen in February

The Race To Erase MS Gala is hosted by Brandon's mother Nancy Davis, who was diagnosed with MS over 30 years ago. She launched the gala 31 years ago to raise funds to cure the disease; Ashley donated $1,000 on the evening to the fund, while over $100,000 was raised at the live auction.

Items available for bidding included four tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Miami in October 2024, which went for $17,000, and a four-night private yacht charter in the Bahamas for 10 guests which went for over $45,000.

Guests included Casey Affleck, Amanda Kloots, Alan Bersten, Sutton Stracke, Ioan Gruffud, and Natasha Bedingfield.

© Getty Ashley and Brandon named their daughter Aspen

Ashley and Brandon were first linked in January 2023, and they confirmed their engagement in July.

Ashley reshared his Instagram Story of them enjoying a candlelight dinner while she flashed her engagement ring, calling Brandon "my best friend" after he described Ashley as "the love of my life".

Their marriage was confirmed in November by her mother after she shared a photo of the couple wearing their wedding bands.

© Instagram Brandon proposed with a huge diamond ring

In January, Ashley described her impending foray into motherhood during an interview with Ladygunn magazine. "Being a parent is gonna change everything," she said.

"The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming," she explained, referring to when she was getting to know her future husband. "

© Getty Images Ashley and Brandon were first linked in January 2023

Brandon is the grandson of the late oil tycoon Marvin Davis and an heir to his billion-dollar fortune.

At the time of his death, Forbes ranked Marvin the 30th richest individual in America; he had a net worth of just shy of $6 billion.