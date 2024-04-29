Jon Bon Jovi reveals surprising way 'spirit sister' Shania Twain helped him through challenging times

Jon Bon Jovi recently revealed in an open-hearted discussion, the surprising way in which Shania Twain, his “spirit sister,” helped guide him through a challenging ordeal.

The legendary 62-year-old frontman of Bon Jovi, opened up to People about his vocal struggles, which began around 2015 but weren’t fully addressed until a poignant conversation with his wife, Dorothea, in 2022.

Faced with the stark choices of seeking medical intervention or ending his illustrious career, Jon turned to Shania for advice.

The Any Man of Mine singer, underwent a similar vocal fold medialization procedure in 2018, performed by the same doctor, Robert Sataloff, making her insights invaluable to Jon.

© Getty/Dave Benett Jon Bon Jovi with wife Dorothea

“She’s been my spirit sister in this,” Jon shared, reflecting on how Shania’s journey and openness about her surgery helped him during his own health crisis.

He humorously recounted how Shania reassured him about the surgery, even playfully nudging him towards the decision to proceed.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jon Bon Jovi, singer Sammy Hagar and singer Shania Twain perform during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala

“Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation,” Jon revealed.

The surgery, which took place in June 2022, was a turning point for Jon, alleviating the issue of loose vocal cords that had been jeopardizing his voice.

© Getty Images Shania was part of an all-star ensemble

The road to recovery, however, has been a diligent regimen of daily voice exercises and sessions with vocal coaches, a testament to his resilience and dedication to his craft. “Every day is the recovery process,” Jon stated, emphasizing the ongoing nature of his vocal rehabilitation.

Celebrating his post-operative progress, Jon and Shania had a memorable reunion at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in February 2024, where Jon was the honored guest.

In a heartfelt tribute, Shania performed a cover of Bon Jovi's hit Bed of Roses, marking a full-circle moment for the two artists bonded by their personal and professional challenges.

© Getty Images Shania performed with Jon Bon Jovi

Looking ahead, the future of Jon's performance career remains cautiously optimistic. With the upcoming release of Bon Jovi’s 16th album, Forever, on June 7, fans can expect to hear a slightly smokier and huskier tone to Jon’s vocals, a testament to his journey and the changes it has wrought.

The album, recorded post-surgery, promises to deliver the signature sound that fans adore, albeit with a new layer of vocal depth.

As Jon reflects on his capacity to perform live, he remains hopeful yet realistic about the demands of live performances. “I’m capable of singing. What I’m not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week,” he admits. Yet, his aspirations to return to his former vigor are strong, “but I’m aspiring to get that back.”

