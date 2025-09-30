Inside Chris Pine's very private love life with much younger girlfriend

Chris Pine just stepped out with his longtime girlfriend on a rare night out. The 45-year-old actor has been quietly dating Keana Sky Wenger, 29, since 2023. The couple keeps their relationship very private, with only a few outings together in the past year. On Sunday, September 28, Chris and Keana were spotted attending the Waiting for Godot premiere in New York City by digital creator, Mickey Blank. To the event, Keana wore a grey bra and matching midi skirt while Chris wore a black suit and pink shirt.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2024 and have only been seen together a few times. Last December, they were spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles where they attended an exclusive, star-studded dinner. Since then, Chris and Keana remained quiet, until Friday, September 26 when they were seen holding hands on a night out in LA, per Just Jared. Here's everything we know about their private love life.

Who is Chris Pine's girlfriend?

The Wonder Woman actor started dating Keana in 2023, after they were seen on a boat together in Portofino, Italy. Per Us Weekly, the couple met while Keana worked as a waitress at the Middle Eastern restaurant in Los Angeles, Saffy's. Chris and Keana keep a low profile. Last June, the two attended the Ralph Lauren Purple Label Spring 2025 show in Milan. While there isn't much known about Keana, the Daily Mail reported that she is a designer.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Chris did not walk the red carpet with Keana at the opening night of Waiting for Godot on Broadway

Chris Pine's relationship history

Chris is routinely cast as the leading man in romantic comedies. From The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement to Just My Luck, he is comfortable in on-screen romances. And Chris's off-screen love life is interesting as well. He has dated several celebrities, but through each and every relationship, one thing remains constant: privacy. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014: "[My relationships are] something I don't really want to talk about."

© GC Images Chris and Annabelle on a walk during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic

Chris's most recent public romance was with Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis, 41. The two started dating in 2018. While they mainly stayed out of the spotlight, Chris and Annabelle were spotted on a romantic stroll in London and vacationing in Italy with Chris's parents. They broke up in 2022 after four years of dating.

© David M. Benett Chris and Zoë Kravitz seen celebrating the September issue of W Magazine in London

Aside from Annabelle, Chris has had a string of romances with famous actresses. In 2014, he was seen with Zoë Kravitz at a Coldplay concert, then again at the Sundance Film Festival. The Star Trek actor was linked with Icelandic model Iris Björk Jéhannesdéttir from 2013 to early 2015 and were spotted in Paris on a romantic trip.

© Ian Gavan A rare red carpet appearance for Chris and then-girlfriend Dominique Piek

Chris also dated South African model Dominique Piek for two years, making a red carpet appearance together at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. But one of the most famous stars Chris dated was Olivia Munn. He was briefly connected to the actress in 2010.