Jessica Alba vows to 'live life for me' after turning heads at party without Cash Warren

Jessica Alba oozed chic in a figure-hugging black corset as she enjoyed a star-studded night out without her wedding ring. The Honey actress, 43, attended W Magazine's annual soirée at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, with her pal Derek Blasberg.

© Getty Images Jessica Alba posed with Awkwafina at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont

Jessica looked sensational as she donned a plunging black bodysuit embroidered with floral lace detailing and a pair of high-waisted jeans. The star added a touch of elegance into her look with a tailored black blazer, while accessorizing with a matching black belt and heeled boots.

The actress clung onto Derek as she emerged from her chauffeured vehicle, while her other arm carried a gorgeous black Chanel purse.

Jessica's makeup oozed glamour with a brown smoky eye, pinch of rosy blush and a natural glossy lip. Cash Warren's wife completed her stylish look with a pair of diamond-encrusted drop earrings and an emerald pendant necklace, while her luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves.

© Getty Images Jessica Alba pictured with Christian Louboutin and Taika Waititi

The Honest founder was joined at the party by Awkwafina, Christian Louboutin and director Taika Waititi.

The Fantastic Four star was spotted without her wedding ring on Saturday night after rumors began circulating that Jessica and her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren's, 45, relationship was struggling.

However, the couple enjoyed a family day out to Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday with their three kids, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Haynes, seven. The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the day celebrating her son's birthday.

The photo depicted the family of five posing outside of the iconic Universal Studio's gates. Jessica looked effortlessly stylish in a cropped black sweater and pleated black pants.

The star captioned the sweet image: "The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7 year old, Haynes!

"Thank you for having us, @unistudios."

Despite the wholesome snaps, Jessica has been sparking relationship rumors as she posted an array of inspirational quotes onto her Instagram story. Ushering in the New Year, the actress shared that 2025 will all be about "living life for me" and "choosing happiness".

© Instagram Jessica posted the 2025 'in and out' list onto her Instagram story

This isn't the first time Jessica has sparked questions on social media as she shared a cryptic quote from Mary Oliver days before the family outing. The story read: "Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable."

The Dark Angel actress met her film producer husband back in 2004 on set of the Fantastic Four and the pair tied the knot in May 2008.

Jessica has sported a slew of wedding-ring free looks recently and wasn't wearing the sparkling rock while dining in Rome, Italy.