20 years of Princess Diaries 2: The fashion moments that are still iconic

We can’t quite believe it but it’s been 20 whole years since Anne Hathaway stepped back into Mia Thermopolis’ biker boots for seminal classic, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The 2004 sequel picks up where the first movie left off, with Mia learning that she is in fact the heir to the throne of a small European country Genovia.
This was very much our childhood fantasy and we may never quite forgive our Dad for just being a normal man with a normal job, but at least we’ll always have Anne Hathaway. Please enjoy these two images of her at the movie's premieres, modelling a stunning example of jeans-and-a-nice top in 2004.
In the second movie the bombshell is dropped that Mia needs a suitor before she can succeed her grandmother (the inimitable Julie Andrews) as the Queen of Genovia so she must marry or relinquish her claim to the throne. Cue lots of cute boys entering the scene - including lovely Chris Pine, (although it's important to note that our heart will always lie with Michael.)
Our favourite facts about the franchise include the fact that the legendary Whitney Houston produced the film (thank you, Whitney) and that one of the four cats who played Fat Louie was Anne Hathaway’s actual pet.