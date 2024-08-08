20 years of Princess Diaries 2: The fashion moments that are still iconic

We can’t quite believe it but it’s been 20 whole years since Anne Hathaway stepped back into Mia Thermopolis’ biker boots for seminal classic, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The 2004 sequel picks up where the first movie left off, with Mia learning that she is in fact the heir to the throne of a small European country Genovia.

This was very much our childhood fantasy and we may never quite forgive our Dad for just being a normal man with a normal job, but at least we’ll always have Anne Hathaway. Please enjoy these two images of her at the movie's premieres, modelling a stunning example of jeans-and-a-nice top in 2004.

© Frank Trapper Anne Hathaway in a taffeta strapless midi dress at the 2001 premiere of The Princess Diaries © Frederick M. Brown In a lurex cardigan we're sure we used to own, paired with jeans and a long necklace, at the 2004 premiere of the movie's sequel.

In the second movie the bombshell is dropped that Mia needs a suitor before she can succeed her grandmother (the inimitable Julie Andrews) as the Queen of Genovia so she must marry or relinquish her claim to the throne. Cue lots of cute boys entering the scene - including lovely Chris Pine, (although it's important to note that our heart will always lie with Michael.)

Our favourite facts about the franchise include the fact that the legendary Whitney Houston produced the film (thank you, Whitney) and that one of the four cats who played Fat Louie was Anne Hathaway’s actual pet.

Lets take a look back at the most iconic fashion moments from two of life’s ultimate comfort watches:

1/ 8 © Buena Vista/Everett/Shutterstock Queen Bee Lets start with a classic, shall we? In a dress worthy of a Royal, topped off with lots of diamonds.

2/ 8 © Shutterstock School Cool Our school uniform wasn't worlds away from this but naturally we despised it, whereas these pleated kilts and cute bow ties? Adorable.

3/ 8 © Buena Vista/Everett/Shutterstock Match of the Day There's matching, and then there's matching your dress to your coat to your shoes. We call that proper commitment.

4/ 8 © Buena Vista/Everett/Shutterstock Bow Down Is that an arrow in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me? "It is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean." Ok, we'll stop now.

5/ 8 © Moviestore/Shutterstock Peachy Keen You just don't see enough of this glorious colour these days do you? And lets bring back hats as standard garden party fare.

6/ 8 © Shutterstock Pearly Queen We simply can't pick a favourite between Julie Andrew's pristine cardigan and pearls or this shirt that simply can't commit to a pattern.



7/ 8 © Buena Vista/Everett/Shutterstock Giddy Up We're not sure what one calls this style of hat, so we're going with Jaunty Fedora. The perfect accompaniment to an intricately embroidered dress and lots of men on horses.