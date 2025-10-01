Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why fans stormed out of Lionel Richie event in Times Square
After an event in New York City, some fans of the Endless Love singer were 'so disappointed' and wanted their 'money back.'

Lionel Richie performs on stage at Movistar Arena© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Lionel Richie, 76, fans were extremely upset after an event in Times Square on Monday, September 29. After they showed up to a concert venue expecting to see the singer perform in an intimate setting, fans soon discovered they were not actually at a concert. Per Page Six, some attendees paid $600 for the event titled: "Truly: An Evening of Lionel Richie and Friends," which ended up being a book talk not a concert. While the event was described as a "conversation with friends" on the venue's website, some fans felt misled by Ticketmaster's listing.

One fan commented on Lionel's Instagram post about the event: "Horribly disappointed with this event. Ticketmaster totally misled all of us and made us think it was a 'concert'. So disappointed. We all should get our money back. People walked out so disgusted." Another wrote: "Ticketmaster ripped us off as they sold tickets with all thinking this was a concert in NYC and it's not. Terrible marketing."

On Ticketmaster, the event was categorized under "concert tickets" and "pop."But, if you click into the event description, it is clear it's a discussion about his memoir, Truly. "Lionel Richie invites you to join him as he shares his intimate, deep, and candid moments," the website says. "In conversation with friends, Lionel will revisit hilarious and harrowing events to inspire all who doubt themselves or feel their dreams don't matter-reminding us of the power of love to elevate our own lives and our world."

Lionel Richie's book event© Instagram
The singer is celebrating his memoir release in NYC, Austin, Las Vegas, and LA

At the New York event, Lionel was joined by friend and moderator, Robin Roberts of Good Morning America. When the morning show host took the stage, attendees seemed to finally realize Lionel wouldn't be singing "Endless Love." Page Six reported that the crowd started heckling the singer and that one fan yelled: "Shut up and sing!" before walking out of the venue.

Robin Roberts and Lionel Richie performs for ABC's "Good Morning America" summer concert series© Getty Images
Robin and Lionel have been friends for years

Page Six also reported that Lionel acknowledged the disappointed crowd, saying: "If you're looking for a concert, you came to the wrong place." While some fans were upset, others seemed to enjoy the conversation. One fan commented on Lionel's Instagram: "Your show [in NYC] was perfect. I was very emotional and happy. You are a legend!!!"

American singer Lionel Richie poses for a portrait with his piano and sunset in Los Angeles, California, circa 1983. © Bonnie Schiffman Photography
Lionel has won 4 Grammys

The "Stuck on You" singer released his memoir, Truly, on September 30. In it, he dives into his 50 year career, his experiences with racism, and more. "To be honest, I don't know how I remembered a lot of stuff," Lionel told PEOPLE. "And then there were moments when I wanted to forget things – and that's the painful part."

lionel richie with arm around nicole richie© Getty Images
The singer adopted Nicole when she was nine years old

In Truly, the American Idol judge reflects on his childhood in Tuskegee, Alabama, how he started the Commodores, and when he wrote the legendary song "We Are the World" with Michael Jackson. Lionel also opened up about his many romances with Brenda Harvey, Diane Alexander, and Lisa Parigi, and his children Nicole Richie, 44, Miles Richie, 31, and Sofia Richie Grainge, 27.

