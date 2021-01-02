Nicki Minaj shares FIRST picture of son's face and fans praise adorable feature

Nicki Minaj reached out to her 125 million Instagram fans on Saturday and gave them the greatest gift of all – the first pictures of her son.

The Barbie Tingz rapper welcomed her first child with Kenneth Petty on 30 September but she had only shared a close up picture of her baby boy's foot – until now.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on," she wrote alongside six photos of her adorable baby wearing the most fashionable outfits.

"Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Fans were quick to react, with one praising Papa Bear's adorable cheeks. "His cheeks! Such a widdle handsome guy," one wrote, prompting nearly five thousand followers to agree by liking the comment.

Others debated whether he looked more like the singer, 38, or Kenneth, 42. "He took ya whole face, such a cutie! God bless him," one commented, whilst others thought he was the perfect mix of the two.

Nicki's son is three months old

"Looks just like his mama and dad," a fan replied. "Awwwwwwww him so adorable. Barbie and Ken did that!!! Literally Looks like both of y'all," remarked a fourth.

Nicki shocked fans back in July when she announced her pregnancy whilst in her third trimester.

While the baby's name remains a mystery, the mother-of-one recently admitted that she nearly named him Ninja.

"You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it," she told fans on her fan radio. "A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah.' His name was going to be Ninja."

"I changed it at the last minute," she added.