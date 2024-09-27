Roman Kemp steps out on double date with beautiful new girlfriend Carmen Gaggero

Love is in the air for Roman Kemp, who was spotted heading out on a double date with his new flame, Carmen Gaggero, on Wednesday evening.

The One Show host, 31, was pictured holding hands with his new girlfriend following their visit to the French restaurant Le Petit Maison in Mayfair with Roman’s former boss at Global Radio, Ashley Tabor-King, and his husband George.

© MJ-Pictures.com The new couple were pictured enjoying a double date in Mayfair on Wednesday night

The pair looked stunning together, with Roman opting for an all-black ensemble. Carmen, who looked incredibly chic for the Mayfair outing, slipped into a pair of oversized jeans and a brown leather jacket.

Whilst neither Roman nor Carmen has commented on their new relationship, this isn't the first time the pair have been seen out together.

In May, Roman and Carmen were photographed meeting Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales.

The pair attended The Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, where they donned matching neutral outfits as they met the Queen.

© Getty Queen Camilla speaks with Roman Kemp at The Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 15, 2024

Carmen looked gorgeous, opting for a cream shirt and beige mac with a chic white shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Roman rocked an off-white double-breasted jacket, a cream polka dot tie, and a classic white shirt.

The pair were also pictured meeting Princess Kate in an official post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, which can be seen in the fifth image of the carousel below.

Prior to finding his new love, Roman was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Anne-Sophie. The pair dated between 2018 and 2020.

© Getty Images Roman and Anne-Sophie split in 2020

Since then, Roman has been romantically linked to Maura Higgins, Lottie Moss, and German model Jette Kerkoff.

During a candid chat on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Roman spoke about his love life and explained how he is particularly attracted to independent women. "Women that have their life plan and are busier—that attracts me more than anything," he said.

"You look at the girls I've dated in the past, they're girls that are doing their own thing, and they're [expletive] good at it," Roman added.

"It's one of the reasons, to be totally honest with you, that I don't really date English girls, ever. I love someone not knowing what I do for a living. I love someone not caring at all."