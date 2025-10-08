Jamie Redknapp reveals son Charley’s reaction to news of baby with new wife Frida - 'it didn’t go down well'

Jamie Redknapp is the proud dad of three children. He shares his eldest two children, Charley, 21, and Beau, 16, with his ex-wife of 19 years, Louise Redknapp. Meanwhile, he shares his youngest son, Raphael, three, with his current wife and model, Frida, who also has three children from another marriage. While now, it's safe to say they have nailed life as a blended family, the former footballer recently opened up about his eldest son Charley's reacted to the news Jamie and Frida were expecting a baby.

During an appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Jamie said: "It was actually telling the kids that they were going to have a younger brother. It didn't go down that well with Charley, I've got to be honest. I went to pick him up at school and tell him Frida was pregnant [and] it went down like a lead balloon, if I'm honest. He added: "I got it, I totally understood it because his had been turned upside down — you're married, everything feels straightforward, and then you meet someone else and you get married again[...]."

© Instagram Jamie said Charley didn't respond well to the news he was going to have a baby brother

While Jamie is settled with Frida, Louise has also found love again, having moved on with boyfriend Drew Michaels. Louise is incredibly close with Charley and Beau, and before finding her new love, the former Eternals singer previously opened up to HELLO! about how they felt about her moving on. "My boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family. Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel. Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

© Instagram Frida and jamie welcomed Beau in 2022

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple." She added: "I'm really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I'm grateful. I've got my gorgeous boys and I'm grateful that I work. I'm not averse to it, but I'm not trawling through any [dating] sites!"

© Instagram Louise has such a close bond with her boys

Now, Louise couldn't be more loved-up with Drew, but marriage isn't on the former pop star's mind. "Oh, I'm not even thinking that far ahead. I'm not even going there," she told the Sun. "I just want to be proud of this and I want to really enjoy it. I've met a really great guy and I'm really happy. But you never know what the future holds," she added.