The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin announces she’s pregnant after giving subtle clues - everything we know

The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin has announced she is pregnant with her first child, a baby boy due in February 2026. She revealed the news on the show on October 8, 2025, after undergoing five rounds of IVF following two years of trying to conceive with husband Justin Griffin. Alyssa shared that the difficulty of the infertility journey made her hesitant to share the news publicly but is overjoyed to finally share this important milestone. The 36-year-old co-hosts the ABC talk show alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin.

"I've shared with all of you I went through IVF," she said on the show. "It was hard. It took us about a year, it took us five rounds but he's here, he's coming. "I'm so grateful to have the most supportive husband in the world," she added.

In an interview with People, the former White House director of strategic communications added: "Baby Griffin is on the way and we're just so excited - and terrified. It's starting to feel very real. This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin's hand and he felt and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what's happening?! It was magical.'"

© Instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin announces baby joy

"The time is flying by, it's crazy," Justin added. "I've always wanted to be a father, and you feel so present when you get the news. Like, 'This is happening!' But then all of a sudden you zoom out and you're like, 'Wait, we're 22 weeks pregnant? Where did it go? - slow down!'"

Alyssa confessed that she was relieved to be able to share the news and not have to conceal her pregnancy. "I'm so glad to not have to hide it anymore. I can breathe," she shared.

© Instagram/The View The couple are expecting a boy

The TV star has shared in the past openly about her IVF journey and the toll it has taken on her body. "I've been a wreck," she said in 2024 on the Speaking on The View: Behind the Table podcast. "I've not felt myself. I've been tired. I've been emotional. And you just feel uncomfortable in your body."

Fans have long suspected that the good news was on the way however, as the TV star has been hiding her tummy in photographs shared on social media.

© ABC The hosts of The View

When Alyssa announced her pregnancy, one fan wrote: "I knew it… mother of 5 I could tell how she was acting. Also I could tell by her choice of clothing. I’m so happy for her." Another added: "Congrats. I knew it a month ago because of her clothes."

Another eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the cameras had avoided lingering on Alyssa when the hosts emerged at the start of the show, saying: "I mean who couldn’t tell, the extra flowy outfits and how quick the camera cut off her when they come out."

© ABC via Getty Images Alyssa's flowy outfits prompted speculation by fans

In her interview, Alyssa also admitted that the audience were on to her baby news. "The other side of dealing with infertility is then it's still a waiting game. So I think a lot of The View audience every day, they're tweeting like milk bottles at me," she said. "They have an idea I'm pregnant."

In September 2023, Alyssa was put on the spot when Whoopi Goldberg asked her if she was pregnant during an episode of The View. The co-stars had been in the middle of a political discussion when Whoopi derailed the show with the question, which left Alyssa visibly shocked. "No! Oh my God!" she responded. "You can't say that in front of my mother-in-law. Why? Do I look pregnant?"

Alyssa then revealed how she told her co-hosts about her pregnancy, although she said she thought some of them had already guessed too. "I'm telling you, Whoopi [Goldberg]'s got a sixth sense. She didn't ask this time, but she was just being strange to me. And then I told her right at the end of last season," said Alyssa. "But all the women know and everyone was excited. Sunny [Hostin] was saying how fun it is to have a son first."