Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick's $100k ring explained

Mick Jagger's team denied rumors that he is engaged on Sunday via a statement published in The Independent. However, this fact doesn't take away from the fact that The Rolling Stones star did give his girlfriend of nine years, ballet dancer and choreographer Melanie Hamrick, a beautiful $100k ring recently.

According to Melanie herself, the front-man's gift was a "commitment ring". Speaking with People magazine in June 2023, she elaborated on the gift, referring to it now as a "promise" ring. "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she said, but she later admitted marriage wasn't currently on the cards for the couple.

© Getty Images Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night performance of "Like Water For Chocolate"

"I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows," she said. Still, much can be said for the singer's special gift. "Melanie's ring is an art deco engagement ring. Popular between the 1920s and 1930s across the arts and architecture, art deco is a specific aesthetic that showcases a novel sense of self and rebellious spirit," said Maxwell Stone, the Leading Diamond Expert at engagement ring and diamond experts Steven Stone.

Revealing that the ring is an antique, Maxwell continued by saying looking at the accessory is "like going back in time, as it features an old cut diamond that's likely to have been cut before the 1930s." With its square shape and rounded corners, "old cut diamonds epitomize the enduring romance of gifting diamonds – making it an incredibly romantic choice from Mick," the expert finished, before valuing the piece at $100,000.

© Melanie Hamrick on Instagram Mick and Melanie together for their son's sixth birthday

As previously mentioned, Melanie and Mick have been together since 2014 after they met on a tour of Tokyo, Japan. The couple welcomed a son in 2016, named Deveraux Octavian Basil. And while Melanie is no longer dancing full time as a ballerina, she still works as a choreographer and trains hard so that her passion is maintained.

The pair's son is reportedly growing interested in dance himself, with Melanie telling The New York Times in 2019: "He dances a ton. I don't have him in classes yet, [but[ he plays the ukulele and makes up songs. He's got the gene. Definitely. I really want him to take tap… he loves music classes."

On Mother's Day 2023 Melanie was able to show off her now six-year-old son's skills on Instagram. "My wonderful, wild, sweet, beautiful Dev!! I am beyond blessed and thankful to be his Mama!" she captioned the cute video.

Mick recently took to social media in order to share his sadness at the death of Rock & Roll queen Tina Turner. "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," the 79-year-old wrote. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Fellow Rolling Stones band member Ronnie Wood also shared a tribute, calling Tina "the Queen of Rock and Soul" and "a dear friend" to his family. "Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones" he finished.