Nicole Kidman turns 56 as very famous best friend shares personal photo with star

The Big Little Lies actress was celebrated by someone special as she rang in her birthday

Nicole Kidman received a sweet tribute on her birthday on June 20 as her best friend posted a photo on Instagram with some heartfelt words.

The star was celebrated by her pal, Naomi Watts, who took to Instagram with a rare, personal photo with Nicole.

In the image, the actresses smiled for the camera, wearing matching straw hats to protect their flawless complexions from the sun.

© Instagram/Naomi Watts Naomi Watts wished Nicole a happy birthday

They appeared to be in a restaurant and they held hands over the table."Happy birthday my darling friend. Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support."

Fans commented: "Two of the best actresses of this century," and, "When I was a kid, I thought you two were sisters! Happy Birthday Nicole."

© Getty Nicole will celebrate with her husband Keith Urban

Nicole and Naomi have a friendship spanning more than three decades. They bonded while working together on the 1991 film Flirting, which was one of Naomi's first film roles.

"We already knew each other but that's when our friendship forged," Naomi previously told People. "We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time."

Nicole shared a lovely photo of Keith and their youngest daughter Faith for Father's Day

She added: "That history binds you. We have a strong respect and love for one another."

Nicole previously revealed to the outlet: "We've known each other since we were teenagers," and said their relationship was sisterly.

While honoring Nicole at the Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in 2015, Naomi took to the stage and made a speech: "Back in the day, you fueled me with hope and encouragement," she said.

© Jeff Kravitz Naomi just married her longtime boyfriend Billy Crudup

"You kept saying, 'Nai, one thing, one thing. That's all it takes. It will change everything.' And it's only later that I realized the true power of that statement.

"The sisterhood needs many more friends like you, and the world needs many more people like you."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have two children together

Nicole will be surrounded by her loved ones on her birthday as her husband Keith Urban took the day off from his Las Vegas residency to likely be with her and their daughters, Faith and Sunday.

The family just celebrated a wonderful Father's Day together too.Nicole chose to post a picture of Faith and her dad karting outside. In the caption, Nicole wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad there is! You are so loved by all of us! Your girls."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "This is so lovely," while another wrote: "What a cool photo!" A third added: "So wonderful!" The Undoing actress is also mom to two grown-up children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

