Sofia Richie pregnancy reveal: The fashion icon is expecting her first baby with Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge has just announced she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

The news comes on the heels of her TikTok-approved Chanel clad wedding last year, and of course the socialite turned fashion mogul couldn't be more thrilled.

Speaking exclusively to Vogue, Sofia shared the intimate details of discovering her pregnancy and the journey that followed. The moment they confirmed the pregnancy with three positive tests was emotionally overwhelming for both, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. “When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends,” she told Vogue's Alexandra Macon.

© Amy Sussman The couple are expecting their first child together

Choosing to keep the news within the family until the eight-week mark, Sofia crafted a unique way to share the joy with their parents by disguising the announcement as a gift from Milan Fashion Week. “Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That’s how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”

READ: Sofia Richie just made “jeans and a tweed blazer” 2023’s coolest outfit combo

READ: How to recreate Sofia Richie's go-to dinner date outfit

The couple has discovered the gender of their baby—a girl, who is destined to be a (very fashionable) Gemini. The revelation even inspired them to plan a gender reveal, “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” explained Sofia, “Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

Despite the challenges of keeping the pregnancy under wraps, Sofia has managed to navigate fashion during this period with her unique style. “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

Sofia is also already planning for her daughter’s arrival, from curating a wardrobe to designing a dream nursery... That’s a very stylish future if you ask us.