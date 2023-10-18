The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's Eras film heading for UK Box Office record

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift's Eras film heading for Box Office success in the UK and Ireland.

Not only that, but Britney Spears explosive revelations from her upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, have come to light and Liam Gallagher reveals he asked his brother Noel to join his recently announced tour.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift's Eras concert film continues to be a huge success in the US but Swifties on this side of the pond are making sure that the tour movie is dominating the box office in the UK and Ireland. The Grammy winner's film has managed to bag £5.7 million since its release at the end of last week, according to numbers from Comscore, and could be on track to surpass Michael Jackson's This Is It, which currently holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in the UK and Ireland at £9.8 million. The film has no doubt got British fans in the mood for her Eras live shows, which will begin in the UK in June.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Drake hits another chart milestone thanks to new album

MORE: Taylor Swift's hit single Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version) is here - and it is epic

© Getty Images Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Some explosive revelations from Britney Spears' upcoming tell-all memoir have come to light including how the singer went through an abortion when she was dating Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s. The Toxic hitmaker shared the brutally honest moment in her book titled The Woman in Me which is due for release on October 24th, explaining that when the couple were around 19 years old, Britney discovered she was pregnant but that Justin said he was not ready to be a father. The memoir also details her meteoric rise to fame from her time joining the Mickey Mouse Club as a child all the way up to her controversial conversatorship which came to an end in November 2021.

© Getty Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Host Super Bowl Fundraiser at Planet Hollywood Times Square at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City, New York, 2002

Foo Fighters are making a return to Saturday Night Live. The rock band, led by adored frontman Dave Grohl, will appear on the popular sketch show on October 28, which will mark the band's first performance on the show since 2020. The band's return will be welcomed by fans who were hoping to catch Foos on the show back in May, however, the Hollywood Writer's strike meant their appearance was cut. Foo Fighters stint on SNL comes soon after Bad Bunny and Ice Spice's appearances last week.

Paris Hilton is working on a new album alongside Sia which is due for release next year. The Stars are Blind hitmaker last released music in 2006 with her self-titled debut, but now Paris has told Jimmy Fallon that she has teamed up with the Chandelier singer to work on a follow-up record. Meanwhile, Paris has featured on a new single called Lighter alongside DJ and producer Steve Aoki which is out now.

© Getty Paris Hilton attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

And Liam Gallagher has revealed that his brother Noel was asked to join the recently announced tour, but that his brother refused the invitation. Liam announced to fans this week that he is putting on a string of shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album, Definitely Maybe, but told a fan on Twitter, now known as X, that Noel declined the offer to reunite, putting to bed rumours that Oasis were going to band together one last time. The anniversary tour will take place next year and tickets go on sale later this week.