Jimmy Fallon mourns heartbreaking family loss: 'We miss you so much'

Jimmy Fallon shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday that his beloved family dog, Gary, had passed away at 13 years old, in a touching tribute to the Golden Retriever. The Tonight Show host took to Instagram to mourn his loss and posted a series of photos from throughout Gary's life, including a snap with his wife and daughters embracing the pup and one of him lying on the floor with her. "She was the last name we signed on every birthday card," he began in the caption.

"She was our first baby, a therapist, a pillow, a big sister, a schoolmarm, a comedian, a party girl and a rebel. Definitely not a watchdog – she would have let burglars in and shown them where we kept the bacon and American cheese slices." He added that she "loved a good scratch" and would endeavor to get dirty again after being bathed by jumping in the pool.

"That meant summer to me. 13 and a half years we were lucky to have with you. Franny, Winnie, Mommy and I miss you. The house misses you," he said, referring to his 10 and 12-year-old daughters, respectively, and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, 58.

"The house is so quiet," Jimmy concluded. "The quiet is so loud. But that quiet is slowly being filled with stories about you and laughter amongst the sniffles. Thank you for everything. Gosh, we miss you so much. Goodnight, Gary." The TV personality's friends and fans rushed to the comment section to share their condolences, with Twilight actor Taylor Lautner writing, "Sending you all the love in the world Jimmy."

Paris Hilton added, "Hey buddy, I am so sorry for your loss. I know the pain is unbearable. Sending you and your family so much love," while Bravo host Andy Cohen chimed in, "Omg. Gary. The very best. I am so sorry." Today host Jenna Bush Hager shared, "This is beautiful tribute to what sounds like a spectacular pup," and Marvel actor Simu Liu said, "So sorry for your loss Jimmy. Thinking of you and your family and of course Gary."

© Instagram Jimmy revealed that his Golden Retriever, Gary had passed away

"Such beautiful memories but wretched heartache and heartbreak. Sending love Fallon fam," a fan wrote in the comment section, while another added, "Your girls grew up with Gary. They'll never forget the love."

© Instagram He shared that the house was "so quiet" without her

Jimmy first met Gary after she appeared on his show in a sketch. "She came out on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon] to do a bit. I think she was a political pundit. I was having a debate with her, and she was dressed in a suit," he recalled to People.

© Instagram Gary was just over 13 years old when she passed away

Jimmy shared that he and Nancy "were trying to have kids, so I think this was just a thing to kind of distract us while we're working on that." The star added that Gary brought the family "so much love" and that he did "everything with my dog". Gary appeared several times on Jimmy's show, including when she crashed his monologue during the pandemic while he was filming from home.