Susan Boyle looks almost unrecognisable as she steps out at Pride of Britian Awards

Former Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle looked almost recognisable on Monday night when she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards alongside a string of British TV stars. Making a statement at the famous evening, hosted at the London Grosvenor Hotel, singer Susan, 64, looked so different rocking striking blonde hair, a distinct contrast to her famous iconic tresses. As well as her newly blonde locks, which came complete with a fringe and highlights, Susan wore a black and white floral gown, which she paired with an elegant black fur wrap. Completing her look, Susan added a pair of patent black heels, matching clutch bag and an elegant pearl necklace.

It looks as though Susan had a wonderful evening, sharing a photo alongside Radio DJ Scott Mills. "Lovely to see you @realscottmills," alongside a pink love heart emoji. Susan was joined by the likes of Helen Skelton, who looked lovely in a strapless black gown. Carol Voderman, who rocked a long-sleeve black number and Susana Reid, who chose a striking silver gown adorned with a silver floral design.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Susan looked lovely with her striking blonde hair at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday

Do blondes have more fun?

As a blonde who is naturally darker, I can safely say the blonde side of life is a fabulous one. Particularly when I'm dressing up and going out, something about being blonde gives an additional pop to whatever outfit I'm wearing.

Brits bringing the glamour

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Maura channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a strapless lace gown by J'Aton Couture

The night saw so many wonderful looks on the red carpet. One of the best dressed was former Love Islander Maura Higgins, who seldom fails when it comes to her outfit of choice. This year, Maura, 34, channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn, wearing a black lace corset-style gown by J'Aton Couture. Her glam for the evening in West London was immaculate, her brunette locks styled immaculately into a low updo, Maura also adding a side-swept fringe to her look. Meanwhile, her makeup was comprised of an eye-widening cat eye-style makeup, complete with rosy blusher and nude lip gloss.

"Hepburn, but she swears sometimes," penned the reality star on Instagram, alongside a black love heart emoji. The looked went down phenomenally well with Maura's friends and fans, who took to the comments section of her post with kind words. "Sensational.[black love heart emojis] no notes," Molly Mae wrote. "Insane!!! My favourite yet," Georgia Steele added. Meanwhile, Gabby Allen wrote: "The moment."